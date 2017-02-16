Paratus backs 7th anniversary with Rugby 7s support

Connectivity solutions provider Paratus Telecom, part of the Paratus Telecom Group, has kicked off celebrations of its seventh anniversary of operations in Zambia by sponsoring the national Rugby 7s team.

The bespoke, business-to-business connectivity company has pledged a year-long commitment to support the sport in recognition of its seven-year history of serving the Zambian market.

“Rugby 7s requires teamwork, dedication, speed and agility to succeed,” said Paratus Country Manager Marius van Vuuren. “It is these same qualities that drive our approach to providing connectivity solutions for our customers.”

Zambia’s relaunched Rugby 7s Championship will see various local and international teams taking part in tournaments throughout the year, and began with national team trials on Saturday January 28, 2017 at Lusaka Rugby Club. The Copperbelt trials were also held, in Kitwe, on February 4.

Rugby 7s is a championship played on a full-size pitch by teams of seven players as opposed to 15-a-side rugby. The game is shorter in duration than the other formats, with each half lasting seven minutes.

“Paratus Zambia is proud to be associated with the tournament this year. We are celebrating seven years of operating in Zambia and we are excited to be sponsoring this championship. The tournament is one of Zambia’s greatest sporting events”, he added. “We have played our part in bringing interest, power and passion for the sport. We believe this will help in building wider interest for Zambia to participate in international championships.”

The sponsorship of the Rugby 7s championship comes as Paratus Telecom Zambia celebrates its 7th anniversary.

”For the past seven years we have built an enviable reputation for excellence, providing our customers with high quality internet and connectivity solutions. We will build on this, adding more superb business solutions over the coming months and years.

“We also recognise that businesses such as ours should give something back to the communities in which we operate. In Zambia, this support of the Rugby 7s is one way in which Paratus can do this.” added Mr van Vuuren.

The Paratus Group entered Zambia in 2010 and rapidly established itself as the go-to provider for connectivity, hosting and data security solutions; capitalising on its international expertise and infrastructure to deliver the best services locally with the local touch.

“We have achieved a lot through hard work and dedication from the time we started operating in Zambia. We have dedicated ourselves in the last seven years to supporting sports because we believe that sport is important for relationships, cohesion and unity,” said Mr van Vuuren.