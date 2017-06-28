Paratus and FNB team up to redefine banking sector ‘clicks and bricks’

Paratus Telecom and FNB Bank have pledged to revolutionise the banking sector by readdressing the balance between traditional and high-technology banking.

The “clicks and bricks” model of financial services – with clicks referring to online transactions and bricks referring to branch-based activity – means that In today’s fast-changing world banks are looking to harness technology and the internet to take things to a next level. Having cutting-edge technology and quality internet means profits, opportunities and resilience to stay ahead in competitive markets.

The ability of banks in Zambia to stay ahead of the curve has been demonstrated well in the seven years since Paratus began operations in Zambia in 2009, working with First National Bank (FNB) in a partnership that was recently renewed

Paratus, the largest privately owned Pan African telecoms operator, enables FNB to provide a robust electronic banking platform to its customers across the bank’s branches and agencies throughout the country, connecting the bank to the Bank of Zambia’s Electronic Clearing House and the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) as well as the MTN and Airtel mobile networks. Paratus is also connecting FNB Zambia back to the bank’s head office in South Africa via a redundant Virtual Private LAN Service (VPLS).

As a result, FNB has stayed on top of emerging technologies, providing it with an edge to provide world-class financial services in Zambia, supported by high quality, fast and reliable internet. Through latest technology, the bank has found a niche to compete favourably and meet growing customer demands.

Taking a customer-centric approach using latest technology, FNB Chief Operating Officer Vishern Chetty, says technology has not only enabled the bank to provide customers access to financial services promptly but has also brought innovation and improved services.

“One of the things FNB Zambia prides itself in is innovation. We won an award as the best innovative banks in the world,” said Mr Chetty. “So we are transforming from a bricks and mortar bank to more clicks; very digitalised, and most of our products are application based. We get customers and take banking closer to homes via convenient ways to bank in terms of mobile applications and mobile banking, and we always try to improve technology.”

High quality internet in the banking sector is the core of digital banking and this has created opportunities for many banks such as FNB Zambia. “I think the backbone is having a very fast and reliable internet network, and we have partnered with Paratus Telecom which has helped us achieve our goals in terms of expanding very quickly,” noted Mr Chetty. “We have good resilience into South Africa to two different corridors and having a fast reliable network has allowed us to grow; and also working with an agile partner has made it much easier to reach our targets.”

First National Bank Zambia (FNB) is a subsidiary of the South African banking group First Rand Group with operations in Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Swaziland. Having entered the Zambian market in 2009, the bank has grown to 24 branches in Zambia with 158 ATMs, and offers a wide range of banking products.

As markets are changing so does the bank that wants to continue growing and keep abreast of the times. “We are working with a good partner and we need to strengthen our technological capacity. So we are continuously looking for ways to move from the conventional banking to more clicks type of banking. Obviously, we have to cater for people who prefer going to banks any time and cater for new millennials who like convenience of banking outside of banking hours,” Mr Chetty said.

“Partnering with Paratus Telecom has made it very easy for us because we can grow as quickly as we want to. Having a partner like Paratus with the reliability and stability of network has allowed us to create a sustainable brand and this gives us more resilience in the market; and when people think banking, they think about FNB because our internet systems never go down.”

For Paratus Telecom, which provides connectivity to more than 20 banking and financial institutions across Southern Africa, technology and internet are at the centre of a growing business. Paratus Telecom Zambia Country Manager, Marius van Vuuren said financial institutions that focused on partnerships, technology and internet will be efficient. This widens their customer base, which means growth.

In a partnership that helps technology to drive innovation, for FNB Zambia the desire to search for digital strengthen is never ending. ”We are hungry for digital capacity,” Mr Chetty echoed.