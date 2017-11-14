Oxfarm’s take on the Paradise papers

The Paradise Papers like the Panama Papers have yet again exposed the iniquities of tax havens. Zambia like several other African countries has not been spared the injustices and harmful impacts of tax dodging.

A media sweep on broader issues of transparency and accountability in Zambia shows that mismanagement and corruption are hardwired in the country’s financial and procurement systems. Zambian citizens have heard with frustration a litany of complaints about tax avoidance by high net worth individuals and corporates.

This is in addition to the shocking

annual Auditor General’s revelations of a wasteful and inefficient public service. These malpractices are compounded by a lack of prioritisation in how the country’s meagre public resources are used. A case in point is the procurement of fire tenders, ambulances and the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway. Citizens are also frustrated that recurrent scandals and abuses fizzle out with little repercussions for perpetrators. Seldom has there been any kind of legal consequences for most of these corporations and politically exposed individuals in and outside government responsible for mismanagement of the nation’s resources.

The iniquities and implications of such a damaging and rogue system are widespread and immense. These abuses are both the root of sustained inequality and an important obstacle to

poverty reduction. For instance, a staggering 30% of rich Africans’ wealth – a total of $500bn is held offshore in tax havens. These rich Africans are using the global network of tax havens to hide about $14bn a year in taxes. At the same time, corporations have been estimated to prejudice Africa of $38bn annually in lost tax revenues. These figures when taken together with other resources lost illicitly, dwarf the annual aid flows to Africa.

Such revenue losses compound problems of mounting and unsustainable debt, tightened spending on health, education and social protection. The implications this has on the poorest in society especially on women and girls who are often left to pick up the pieces own their own are significant.

When the public financial and procurement systems are dysfunctional; high net worth individuals and corporates take advantage of porous taxations systems to deprive government of due taxes, public resources are lost to corruption and it is the poorest people that pay the price. Poor people’s tax bill rise as government tries to bolster tax revenues, and with little public support the poor must dip into their own pockets to access essential services like health and education.