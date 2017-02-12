Over 100 pupils in Mafinga learning under a tree

Over 100 pupils at Chanama Secondary School in chief Mwenechifungwe’s area of Mafinga District are learning under a tree due to insufficient classrooms.

This came to light when Mukutu ward councilor Shadrick Singogo and his entourage visited the learning institution.

Singogo observed that open-air is not conducive environment for pupils because pupils may be affected each time rain comes.

He said its a pity that children will start missing and remain behind with the syllabus.

However, PTA chairman Derick Ng’ambi says parents are working on a community initiative to construct a 1 by 2 classroom block. He stressed that the knew classroom broke will be inadquate to accomodate more than 100 pupils.

Mr. Ng’ambi is appealing to well-wishers to help the school in any way possible to them so that another 1 by 2 classroom block can be constructed to reduce shortage of teaching space.