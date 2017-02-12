Over 100 pupils in Mafinga learning under a tree

Over 100 pupils at Chanama Secondary School in chief Mwenechifungwe’s area of Mafinga District are learning under a tree due to insufficient classrooms.
This came to light when Mukutu ward councilor Shadrick Singogo and his entourage visited the learning institution.
Singogo observed that open-air is not conducive environment for pupils because pupils may be affected each time rain comes.
He said its a pity that children will start missing and remain behind with the syllabus.
However, PTA chairman Derick Ng’ambi says parents are working on a community initiative to construct a 1 by 2 classroom block. He stressed that the knew classroom broke will be inadquate to accomodate more than 100 pupils.
Mr. Ng’ambi is appealing to well-wishers to help the school in any way possible to them so that another 1 by 2 classroom block can be constructed to reduce shortage of teaching space.
It is not strange in Africa.In 1955 our school in sub A was under a tree,during the rain season which covered a good full four months,the lessons were carried out in the Teacher’s house. All it requires is dedication and ask yourself what can you do to help yourself to excel.Luxuries do not help one to proceed.
Advocate
February 12, 2017 at 11:07 am