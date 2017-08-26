Our Prisoners will soon be on Government payroll – Kampyongo

Government will soon start paying inmates a monthly allowance of K1,500 to unable them save money for settling down when they are released from prison, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has confirmed.

Speaking when he met inmates at Lusaka Central Correctional facility, Kampyongo disclosed that government would start paying prisoners as a way of empowering them for the hard work they do.

“The law provides for the payment of any citizen who renders a service to the country. And with the revision of the law, prisoners will now start getting an allowance for all the work they do while in incarceration so that they can have somewhere to start from when they are released. Because currently the money they are getting is a k1 in the old currency which means when re based to the new currency that money only amounts to a 1 ngwee which is as good as nothing,” said Kampyongo.

The minister also said convict in Lusaka Central Prison would be relocated to Mwembeshi to leave room for remand detainees.

“Lusaka prisoners will soon be relocated to Mwembeshi Correctional Facility so that we can have a lot of space to accommodate everyone because currently we have situations where remandees and convicts are being kept in the same facilities which is not supposed to be the case. The Correctional Facility in Kamwala initially was supposed to be accommodating remand inmates but because of the problems of overcrowding, we have all sorts of people in that facility including juveniles. But this will soon be a thing of the past because we as government have taken it upon ourselves to deal with the challenges of overcrowding physically,” said Kampyongo.

And Justice Minister Given Lubinda said remand inmates were the most dangerous people in Correctional facilities because they were being kept there without determining the fate of their cases.

“We have come here because we have our people incarcerated in here. We are not happy with the way you are being kept and we have been working around improving your conditions. But I must also say that it is not safe for convicts and remand detainees to be kept in the same place because remandees have not been tried and they have not even started the process of reformation and they might be a danger in prison and they are actually the worst in these facilities,” said Lubinda

Lubinda also expressed happiness that the Act to repeal the Prisoners Act to replace it with the Correctional Act had been presented to his Ministry.

The prisoners were also given time to express their concerns and complaints to the two Minsters through a representative Thomas Kalambatila, a former teacher facing a life sentence.