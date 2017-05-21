Origin of Tonga people traced: They are part of the chosen tribe of Israel by God, the black Jews / Israelites

For many years historians have failed to trace or state the origin of Tongas the ethnic group of Southern Province. Not even archaeology and oral traditions could give a clue of where Tongas came from.

However, this mystery of the origin of Tongas is almost resolved, thanks to Anthropological linguistics which is the study of origin of man through language patterns and culture.

Anthropological linguists first ruled out Tongas being part of Bantu groups that originated from the Cameroon and Luba Lunda.

The only path they could have used was Ethiopian nilotic corridor. They compared a few Tonga phonems with the Tutsi and Black Jews of Ethiopia and some old Tonga traditions tarried with the Tutsi, Ethiopian Jews and the Lemba dialect of Zimbabwen Zezulu.

They discovered that the Tonga culture of polygamy, cattle rearing, abstinence of eating mice, caterpillars are some of Jewish customs practiced by the Zezulu (not Shona). Some of the religious doctrines practiced by Tongas and Zezulu postolis are not coincidentally SDA or Apostolic but Judaism.

It is believed that the Lemba before becoming Zezulu lived in East Africa together with Tongas and Tutsi around 5 BC and were observing the Sabbath, they called it Shabbat.

Through Anthropological linguistics, it has been discovered that Tongas, Tutsi, the Lemba and the Ethiopian Jews are the lost tribe of Israel which escaped captivity in Asyria (2 Kings 17:5-7).

They wandered in the wilderness for decades until they settled in Ethiopia. Because they realized their suffering was punishment for disobeying God, they upheld the law of Moses strictly.

In their quest to follow the law of Moses, they appointed a religious leader called Moses or Moze. To prove this, how and where did that Ethiopian eunic learn the book of Isaiah when he met Philip? ( Acts8:26-31) He was a lost Jew.

Under the leadership of Moze, this group moved south, separated around lake Victoria, Tutsi went west while then Lemba and Tongas settled in Malawi. Much linguistic and ethnic transformation took place making them lose that Nilotic structure through intermarriages with early Bantus.

However, the main group moved further Southwest into present Gwembe valley changing the name to Donga meaning big river and lembas crossed into Zimbabwe and built Zimbabwe walls with skill learnt from their ancestors who built the walls of Jerusalem.

Dongas under their religious leader Moses or Moze moved to the plateau changed the name from Donga to Tonga and Moze to Monze Mukulu. That’s why Chief Monze is regarded as the spiritual leader of Tongas because the name Monze is derived from Moses.

Anthropological linguists have compared some Tonga and Tutsi names with Hebrew names and phonems and morphemes tarry. For example, Hebrew names like Habbakuku, Hagai Hezekiah, Hitofil, Shaman, Hazel and Tongas have Hamoonga, Haloba Hikaumba, Tutsi have Habirimana, Hamugabo. Ethiopian Jews have names like Haile Selassie etc.

Israel recognizes Ethiopian black Jews and Tutsi as Israelis that’s why America and Israel have developed Kigali and Addis Ababa to the first class African cities. (Jews will never abandon or forsake their own).

With this new discovery, we are yet to see what American Jews and Israel will do for Zambia. Tongas, Zezulus and Tutsi are Jews from the tribe of Asher as they were blessed by their ancestor Jacob.

Tongas produce beef and milk for Zambia, most of Zimbabwean food comes from the Lemba region and minority Tutsi feed Rwanda, Burundi and Eastern Congo (Genesis 49:20).

This information is not new truthfully speaking, it has been suppressed for centuries by white missionaries, the owners of our education because it exposes the true race of Jesus contrary to their depiction that He was white, deep down their hearts know that Jesus was not white but Nilotic as depicted by Egyptian and Ethiopian artists.

These European missionaries do not want to hear anything about black Jews, you have accepted their lies that the origin of Tongas is not known. And why should the Bible confine itself in Palestine when God was worshiped in Ethiopia as well? The selection of old testament Bible books was seriously censored to remove African Ethiopian scriptures.

There is no doubt, Tongas are the most blessed people in Southern Africa particularly Zambia. An educational report of 2014, concluded that 30% of educated people in Zambia are Tongas, 25% are Lozis, 20% are North Westerners, 15% are Easterners and 10% are Northerners. It is clear that all tribes that befriend Tongas also get blessed; Example, Lozis, Kaondes, Lundas and Luvales are blessed because of tapping blessings from Tongas (blessed people). America is blessed because of being friends and allays of Jews.

The unity exhibited by Tongas in terms of voting for particular candidates during national elections and other important national events explain that they are a chosen and blessed tribe. It is for this reason that Tongas tend to unity whenever they meet with a fellow Tonga anywhere in the world because of being a chosen and blessed tribe. This also explains why 90% of Tongas prefer their fellow Tongas as leaders.

This now justified a highly classified report for 2015 and 2016 Presidential Elections that discovered that 80% of Tongas who are members of the ruling Patriotic Front actually voted for the opposition United Party for National Development which is headed by a fellow Tonga. In total, 90% of Tongas in Zambia have been voting for the opposition UPND headed by a fellow black jew/Tonga Hakainde Hichilema.

Therefore, no weapon formed and fashioned against this chosen tribe (Tonga) shall prosper, just like no weapon formed against Israel has ever prospered.

Religious Experts have concluded that Zambia tend to benefit economically if a Tonga is given time to rule the country.

Remember God promised to protect and bless the Jews always. Tongas are also part of the Jewish Tribe no wonder many of them observe the Sabbath just like the Israelites. It is not a secret that 60% of Seventh Day Members in Zambia today are Tongas.

Remember, this has nothing to do with politics but historic facts backed by the Bible.

By Abraham Shalome

Professor of Biblical History

JERUSALEM.