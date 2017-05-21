Origin of Tonga people traced: They are part of the chosen tribe of Israel by God, the black Jews / Israelites

For many years historians have failed to trace or state the origin of Tongas the ethnic group of Southern Province. Not even archaeology and oral traditions could give a clue of where Tongas came from.
However, this mystery of the origin of Tongas is almost resolved, thanks to Anthropological linguistics which is the study of origin of man through language patterns and culture.
Anthropological linguists first ruled out Tongas being part of Bantu groups that originated from the Cameroon and Luba Lunda.
The only path they could have used was Ethiopian nilotic corridor. They compared a few Tonga phonems with the Tutsi and Black Jews of Ethiopia and some old Tonga traditions tarried with the Tutsi, Ethiopian Jews and the Lemba dialect of Zimbabwen Zezulu.
They discovered that the Tonga culture of polygamy, cattle rearing, abstinence of eating mice, caterpillars are some of Jewish customs practiced by the Zezulu (not Shona). Some of the religious doctrines practiced by Tongas and Zezulu postolis are not coincidentally SDA or Apostolic but Judaism.
It is believed that the Lemba before becoming Zezulu lived in East Africa together with Tongas and Tutsi around 5 BC and were observing the Sabbath, they called it Shabbat.
Through Anthropological linguistics, it has been discovered that Tongas, Tutsi, the Lemba and the Ethiopian Jews are the lost tribe of Israel which escaped captivity in Asyria (2 Kings 17:5-7).
They wandered in the wilderness for decades until they settled in Ethiopia. Because they realized their suffering was punishment for disobeying God, they upheld the law of Moses strictly.
In their quest to follow the law of Moses, they appointed a religious leader called Moses or Moze. To prove this, how and where did that Ethiopian eunic learn the book of Isaiah when he met Philip? ( Acts8:26-31) He was a lost Jew.
Under the leadership of Moze, this group moved south, separated around lake Victoria, Tutsi went west while then Lemba and Tongas settled in Malawi. Much linguistic and ethnic transformation took place making them lose that Nilotic structure through intermarriages with early Bantus.
However, the main group moved further Southwest into present Gwembe valley changing the name to Donga meaning big river and lembas crossed into Zimbabwe and built Zimbabwe walls with skill learnt from their ancestors who built the walls of Jerusalem.
Dongas under their religious leader Moses or Moze moved to the plateau changed the name from Donga to Tonga and Moze to Monze Mukulu. That’s why Chief Monze is regarded as the spiritual leader of Tongas because the name Monze is derived from Moses.
Anthropological linguists have compared some Tonga and Tutsi names with Hebrew names and phonems and morphemes tarry. For example, Hebrew names like Habbakuku, Hagai Hezekiah, Hitofil, Shaman, Hazel and Tongas have Hamoonga, Haloba Hikaumba, Tutsi have Habirimana, Hamugabo. Ethiopian Jews have names like Haile Selassie etc.
Israel recognizes Ethiopian black Jews and Tutsi as Israelis that’s why America and Israel have developed Kigali and Addis Ababa to the first class African cities. (Jews will never abandon or forsake their own).
With this new discovery, we are yet to see what American Jews and Israel will do for Zambia. Tongas, Zezulus and Tutsi are Jews from the tribe of Asher as they were blessed by their ancestor Jacob.
Tongas produce beef and milk for Zambia, most of Zimbabwean food comes from the Lemba region and minority Tutsi feed Rwanda, Burundi and Eastern Congo (Genesis 49:20).
This information is not new truthfully speaking, it has been suppressed for centuries by white missionaries, the owners of our education because it exposes the true race of Jesus contrary to their depiction that He was white, deep down their hearts know that Jesus was not white but Nilotic as depicted by Egyptian and Ethiopian artists.
These European missionaries do not want to hear anything about black Jews, you have accepted their lies that the origin of Tongas is not known. And why should the Bible confine itself in Palestine when God was worshiped in Ethiopia as well? The selection of old testament Bible books was seriously censored to remove African Ethiopian scriptures.
There is no doubt, Tongas are the most blessed people in Southern Africa particularly Zambia. An educational report of 2014, concluded that 30% of educated people in Zambia are Tongas, 25% are Lozis, 20% are North Westerners, 15% are Easterners and 10% are Northerners. It is clear that all tribes that befriend Tongas also get blessed; Example, Lozis, Kaondes, Lundas and Luvales are blessed because of tapping blessings from Tongas (blessed people). America is blessed because of being friends and allays of Jews.
The unity exhibited by Tongas in terms of voting for particular candidates during national elections and other important national events explain that they are a chosen and blessed tribe. It is for this reason that Tongas tend to unity whenever they meet with a fellow Tonga anywhere in the world because of being a chosen and blessed tribe. This also explains why 90% of Tongas prefer their fellow Tongas as leaders.
This now justified a highly classified report for 2015 and 2016 Presidential Elections that discovered that 80% of Tongas who are members of the ruling Patriotic Front actually voted for the opposition United Party for National Development which is headed by a fellow Tonga. In total, 90% of Tongas in Zambia have been voting for the opposition UPND headed by a fellow black jew/Tonga Hakainde Hichilema.
Therefore, no weapon formed and fashioned against this chosen tribe (Tonga) shall prosper, just like no weapon formed against Israel has ever prospered.
Religious Experts have concluded that Zambia tend to benefit economically if a Tonga is given time to rule the country.
Remember God promised to protect and bless the Jews always. Tongas are also part of the Jewish Tribe no wonder many of them observe the Sabbath just like the Israelites. It is not a secret that 60% of Seventh Day Members in Zambia today are Tongas.
Remember, this has nothing to do with politics but historic facts backed by the Bible.
By Abraham Shalome
Professor of Biblical History
JERUSALEM.
Great thots
Hayongo
May 21, 2017 at 11:28 pm
Listen the narrator of the story, you are ill informed about the Jews.
First of all Lemba people of Zimbabwe have similar DNA with the Jews.
Jews up to now are the most hated people in the world. There are extremely selfish, they belong to themselves. That’s why there are religion is still small compared to muslims and Christians who like to share with one another.
I don’t like the way they treated HH but I always take reservations to vote for UPND because you are too tribaliistiic.
JM
May 23, 2017 at 9:25 pm
Jesus made us all the found tribes of Israel.
Lo
May 22, 2017 at 3:19 am
ukusabaila
pimping
May 22, 2017 at 4:43 am
Yawn. Ati ba Professor!
Panda
May 22, 2017 at 7:42 am
This could true and they are all the world even under the oppressive system we still find our way out through grace of God. No weapon formed against Tongas will proper.
The Political Sycophant
May 22, 2017 at 7:59 am
So does it mean tongas are nt christians dats why it is “an eye for an eye”up to now?
truthpains
May 22, 2017 at 8:04 am
I agree with the author that the original Hebrew Israelis were blacks and a lot of them migrated into Africa., The story can be seen from the Bible of story where Moses, a Hebrew is staying with the King of Egypt Pharaoh (a black man) for forty years without being singled out with regard to race. Joseph a Hebrew also served as governor among black Egyptians, and his brothers could not identify him, when the went to Egypt looking for grain. In short Hebrew Israelis migrated into Africa and most of them settled in sub Sahara Africa. The Lemba people of South Africa are proved to be a lost tribe of Israel. The Tonga could be and so could be some other tribes settled in this part of Africa and those who were taken to America through slave trade.
theorist
May 22, 2017 at 8:27 am
This is a protracted partial story. Look at the commonness of the cultures of the Namwanga people of Muchinga province, the subiya of Namibia too, the Ila and the Tongas in general. Even the Nguni/Zulu of south Africa.
Dackie Arnold
May 22, 2017 at 9:11 am
This clamour to be Jewish is really embarrassing. Is it not enough to be African?
TOWN BOY
May 22, 2017 at 9:20 am
It’s not a clamour mwana. It’s called history. Just try to disprove it if you have facts. I do not see what is embarrassing about historical facts. You are the type who would get embarrassed to learn that the father you did not know was a very poor man.
Saimbwende
May 22, 2017 at 11:46 am
If you cannot see the shallowness of this article, then I will not even try to convince you. Every PhD person knows how to research. This author seems to be an exception. They say ‘it is easy to believe something that suits you’; so let me not spoil your party.
TOWN BOY
May 22, 2017 at 6:12 pm
@Saimbwende you are very right and i am disappounted with Town Boy and Truth Pains. @Truth Pains, explain further what you mean by ‘Eye for an eye’. I don’t understand. Of course if you are asking about the religion of Jews, it is Judaism and not christian. And Town Boy, this is pure history like Saimbwende haß rightly said and you cannot change history. The writer could have laken years and years to come up with this piece of work. In fact the Black Jews from Ethiopia are called Falashas and Israel does not deny any Ethiopians who apply to become citizens of that country todate! The problem i am seeing is that, the story touches mostly on Tongas thats why it is accepted by some people with a pinch of salt but had the writing been on Bembas or Nyanjas, the story would have been easily accepted as a gospel truth…..
sinono
May 23, 2017 at 7:18 am
…..Sadly, it is the same argument that is always presented by those who are ignorant about the Barotseland Agreement of 1964 because they have failed to digest the fact that Barotseland was sovereign protected country like Bechuanaland (Botswana), Swaziland and Lesotho. Had the story of Barotseland been a Bembaland story, Zambia would have been at war with itself since.
sinono
May 23, 2017 at 7:33 am
Sorry i meant to say ‘PROTECTORATE’ and not ‘PROTECTED’. OBLIME!
sinono
May 23, 2017 at 7:38 am
My dear brothers @Saimbwende and @Sinono. As somebody has pointed out, this man got the article from here: http://haruth.com/jw/JewishLemba.html So read the original article and make your own conclusions.
TOWN BOY
May 23, 2017 at 6:46 pm
We all descents of Israel,not sure what Prof eat to start day dreaming from the blues
Mwaba
May 22, 2017 at 9:43 am
This has everything to do with politics. Written by a Tonga for Tonga consumption.Inferiority complex at its best and presented by a very dull man.
Next story please!
Mbo Mbubo
May 22, 2017 at 11:42 am
Those who hold different views from the article please give us the alternative. I wished those critics of the article could tell me where Tongas originated from without rubbish the biblical fact that is being presented here.
We all have heard the Lenjes who are closely associated with the Tonga’s and Ilas saying ” tobene chishi or tobatashi’.
Chimwemwe Nembo
May 22, 2017 at 11:54 am
This article is so shallow and unsubstantiated. It has been written by some uneducated guy masquerading as Proffessor.
But jokes aside.
Tongas have a strong idea that they are Jewish but they do not have the inspiration to make a good case for this true claim. Iam Bemba by tribe myself but Tongas (including all the seven tribes that constitute the Bantu Botatwe hegemony)are ‘my people’ (in our native Hebrew ‘my people’ is an equivalent of ‘ammi’ -Hosea 1:9). When we arrived from Jerusalem via Egpyt, Ethiopia, Adamawa (A corridor between Nigeria and Cameroon) and settled here ‘beyond the rivers of Ethiopia’ (Zephania 3:9-10), we were known as the ‘Maravi People’ with our King Maravi Karwani to whom all our three tribes that constitute our Kingdom of Yudah were subject; (Yudah the ruling tribe-Nsegas, Benjamin-Tongas including Bantu Botatwe and Shonas of Northern Zimbabwe plus Levi-The Mazezulus and thats why they have stil kept the dress code of our Royal Priesthood to this day).
Ammaravi People
Ammi-Hebrew; My people-English plus Levi ( The Royal Levitical Priesthood). Therefore, ammi-levi actually means people of Levi which has been documented as Maravi People in our Zambian history. We collectively became known as ‘ammi-levi or maravi people’ because of the potents/miracles that were performed by our priestly tribe in times of drought, famine, disease, conquests etc. These miraculous acts by our levites earned us a name ‘The People of Levi’- Ammi-Levi;Maravi.
At this time, chief Monze’s palace had not yet moved to where it currently is in Southern province. Chief Monze was ruling from Gaza which is a province in today’s Mozambique. It is not a coincidence that theriz Gaza in Israel and also Gaza here beyond the rivers of Ethiopia in Mozambique.
For your information, the Soli tribe were a clan under Chief Monze and if u may wish to know, the name ‘Soli’ itself is actually a Hebrew name found in Genesis. Its original and true spelling is Zoari but due to linguistic changes it became pronounced as Soari and eventually Soli as it is today. Now, this Zoari is a place where Lot migrated to after parting ways with Abraham due to conflicts of pasture land for their thousands of cattle ( Genesis 13:10 for Zoari/Zoar/Soari depending on which translation you are using).
These Maravi People (Nsengas,Tongas and all Tonga clusters, Shonas and Mazezulus) are the reason our country carries a Hebrew prophetic name Zambia. They are also the reason why all our major water bodies such as Lualaba/Luapula, Luangwa, Kafue, Kapoche and the mighty Zambezi river all carry Hebrew names. We gave Hebrew names to all these rivers as a mark of our existences as Hebrew sons.
Yes! We are Solomon’s children no doubt; black Jews from Jerusalem. Yes! Edgar Lungu and Hakainde Hichilema are brothers; Blood Brothers. Mr Lungu my President, our President please read the words of our ancestor Abraham in Genesis 13:8 and release your kindred Hichilema.
Iam Bemba, you are Nsenga and he is Tonga but we are brothers of the same house; yes the house of Judah and therefore we must not fight. HALLELUYAH!!!
Jerabo
May 22, 2017 at 12:15 pm
You have not elucidated. First you say you’re Bemba but want to align with the Maravi. The Bemba and Nsenga whom u mention, the Chewa and even Ngoni are from the Luba Lunda kingdom. The Maravi descendants are the Namwanga, Mambwe, lambya, Tumbuka and yao
Undrink the water
May 22, 2017 at 9:11 pm
@Jerabo and Undrink the water
Am not a historian, but I thought the Ngonis came from present day South Africa and are thus more related to the Lozis and the other tribes in Zim. I remember reading somewhere that the Chewas can be traced to some parts of Sudan in the Nubia region before the Luba-Lunda association. Maybe some historians can write a well researched article on the Origins of the Zambian tribes prior to the Luba-Lunda empire. Nice reading although from both of you.
Panda
May 23, 2017 at 7:04 am
great information Do you have information on the Makua of Mozambique. They are from Maravi kingdom. Am I correct?
Zipporah Zion
June 3, 2017 at 1:02 pm
This prof is a damn day dreamer.Back your illuminations with facts and not half baked hear say.This son of a cattle wrustler is further deciding Zambia into tribal compounds.
Chintuchilumbamopo
May 22, 2017 at 12:46 pm
The Bible should never be used for dividing the nation and never ever in vain lest you invite trouble for yourself. The same Bible you want to abuse talks about all of us having been created in God’s image and in it,it is clearly stated that there is no Jew nor Gentile, so away with this divisiveness and claims of wanting to sound or look superior to others! God bless mother Zambia!
Bufi
May 22, 2017 at 2:35 pm
This article was written by someone from Rwanda working for Kigali regime.We Tongas have no connection with tutsis, we are not stubborn like tutsis.It is an insult comparing us to tutsis.We are humble unlike the warmongers tutsis.
Mutinta
May 22, 2017 at 7:42 pm
what a stupid article. One cant be this shallow. All in attempts to get Israeli aid? Just rely on yourselves. Kigali is being developed by Rwandans not Israelis.
Undrink the water
May 22, 2017 at 8:58 pm
Ok if tongas are jews, so what? Or what next?
truthpains
May 23, 2017 at 4:54 am
This is the same story that the vha Venda of South Africa run with also. Are Vendas and Tongas related? i do a lot of reading and i have come across this story detailing the vha venda as well.the story can be found at http://haruth.com/jw/JewishLemba.html as told seen in: The Story of the Lemba People as told by Dr. Rudo Mathivha. Nowadays, with internet and knowledge available, things can be easily to traced. dont take everything as gospel….
Aristide bance
May 23, 2017 at 11:48 am
Interesting piece of fiction,inferiority complex at its worst,God created all men equal and sent his only begotten son to die for the emancipation of all humankind Jews and gentiles alike,stop this tribal & ethnical bullshit for once its sick & gross,YUK!
The spectator
May 23, 2017 at 9:30 am
Dear author ,
I am of the Tonga tribe and a “we”.WE is a dialect spoken both in Zambia and Zimbabwe with some words totally off Tonga.For instance a dog in Tonga is called mubwa but Munkala in We.A house is called munda in We.Evening in We is called Igoko.Greetings good morning in We is mwajula and so on.
Now your article suggests that there is no documentation of Tonga origins but i beg to differ.We migrated only earlier than other tribes to settle in present Zambia from West Africa,east and the Congo.I find your article written not in the spirit of helping unity.Personally i dont think it makes one any special to be associated with modern Isreal which you as a bible scholar should know has nothing to do with the biblical Isreal.Your article infact creates false impressions of more worthiness to the unresearching Tonga .This can be dangerous as one may think of self worth more than the next person.Thats how tribal wars begin.I am WE of the Tonga tribe and proud of it however i am more importantly a Zambian.
the artist
May 23, 2017 at 11:34 am
This is the same story that the vha Venda of South Africa run with also. Are Vendas and Tongas related? i do a lot of reading and i have come across this story detailing the vha venda as well.the story can be found at http://haruth.com/jw/JewishLemba.html as told seen in: The Story of the Lemba People as told by Dr. Rudo Mathivha. Nowadays, with internet and knowledge available, things can be easily to traced. dont take everything as gospel….
Aristide bance
May 23, 2017 at 11:47 am
Foolish posting by proifessor!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
GBM
May 23, 2017 at 2:35 pm
trash! It belongs to the dust bin
magaba
May 26, 2017 at 1:27 pm
Traditionally Tongas do not circumcise & that rules them out as descendants of Abraham as this practice is a prerequisite of the Hebrew nation.According to Genesis, God told Abraham to circumcise himself, his household and his slaves as an everlasting covenant in their flesh. Those who were not circumcised were to be ‘cut off’ from their people (Genesis 17:10-14) Joseph Made Himself Known to his brothers by showing that he was circumcised,unlike the Egyptians.GEN 45:1 Then Joseph could no longer control himself before all his attendants, and he cried out, “Have everyone leave my presence!” So there was no one with Joseph when he made himself known to his brothers.
TATE
May 27, 2017 at 4:50 pm
I’ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or
weblog posts in this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site.
Studying this info So i am glad to convey that I’ve
a very just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed.
I such a lot undoubtedly will make sure to do not omit this web site
and give it a glance on a constant basis.
www.facebook.com
July 13, 2017 at 7:33 pm
I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else experiencing problems with your website.
It appears like some of the written text on your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too?
This could be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Appreciate it
Remedies To Lower Your Blood Sugar
July 18, 2017 at 10:14 am
The reason why Tongas do not know there history is that their parents where very dull. ask any jew whether born out side israel he will know his history.For examples the Bembas know where they are coming from. most of the Tonga culture is matrimonial which disqualifies them from the Jews. But the Nguni/Zulu of south Africa and the Ngoni of Zambia may qualify there leadership is patriachal that is the Reason you will never find them put a woman as king but Tongas there many women chiefs.The Tongas have no history of wars but the jews like the Zulu of south africa with their subjects like the Ndebele,Lozi,Ngoni have that in their blood. since Tongas worship in the malende Pagan worship they are the most disqualified tribe. infact the tonga had a rain maker which is pagan worship The word mainza is tonga what does it mean or Muleya it is far from biblical jews.If you say there origin is from canan it will make sense look at the palestine arabs there patrotism to there tribe is as good as the tongas may be they the children of Goliaths the current palestina.
mushota
July 20, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Hello to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this site,
and your views are nice in support of new people.
buy Xerox A4 Premium Nevertear
August 19, 2017 at 2:13 am
Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve take into account your stuff previous
to and you are simply too magnificent. I really like what you’ve got here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which through which you are
saying it. You are making it entertaining and
you still take care of to keep it smart. I can not wait
to read far more from you. This is really a terrific site.
amil baba
August 20, 2017 at 9:56 am
I like the helpful information you provide on your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and test once more here frequently.
I am relatively sure I will be told many new stuff proper right
here! Good luck for the next!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onRlL7G-34A
August 20, 2017 at 6:06 pm
Hi, I do believe this is a great site. I stumbledupon it
😉 I’m going to return yet again since I book-marked it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide
others.
car accident lawyer
August 21, 2017 at 12:00 am
I like it when people get together and share opinions.
Great blog, keep it up!
asus zenfone 4 prices
August 24, 2017 at 12:27 pm
Right here is the perfect site for anyone who would like to understand
this topic. You understand a whole lot its
almost tough to argue with you (not that I personally will need to…HaHa).
You certainly put a new spin on a subject that has been discussed for years.
Excellent stuff, just excellent!
https://youtu.be/z_8UmLoCprg
August 24, 2017 at 4:11 pm
Hey, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some
overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads
up! Other then that, terrific blog!
Smart lock
August 24, 2017 at 7:27 pm
Your method of describing all in this piece of writing is in fact fastidious,
all can effortlessly be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
Breaking News Analysis
August 30, 2017 at 7:15 pm
Hello to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this blog;
this blog consists of remarkable and truly good material in favor of readers.
soundtracks
August 31, 2017 at 8:04 pm
Hey there! I’ve been following your web site for some time now and finally got the courage
to go ahead and give you a shout out from Kingwood Tx!
Just wanted to mention keep up the excellent work!
affiliate
September 2, 2017 at 3:49 am
Hey there, You’ve done a great job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to
my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this web site.
3 Week Diet
September 3, 2017 at 2:37 am
Hello, I check your blog on a regular basis. Your story-telling style is awesome, keep it up!
fairchild reviews
September 4, 2017 at 2:07 am
Link exchange is nothing else except it is simply placing the other person’s webpage link
on your page at proper place and other person will also do same in support of you.
fourwinns
September 5, 2017 at 12:20 am