Opposition, Traditional Leaders scheming a food crisis – PF

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says it is suspecting that some opposition leader who wants to ascend to power using some misfortune could be collaborating with some traditional leaders to cause a food crisis in the country.

In a statement issued by PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya at a media briefing Tuesday, the ruling party says it is investigating the matter.

“We are investigating the real motive for the action of these traditional leaders who are clearly trying to create a crisis regarding food security,” reads a detailed statement read by Fr Bwalya. “Given the reality that some leaders are notorious in praying for national tragedy believing that they can rise on the back of national misfortune to get into power, we are leaving no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of the motive of the culprits. We are going to update the public once our investigation is concluded.”

The PF says food security is national security hence anyone trying to compromise food production is an enemy of the country and should be helped to stop such schemes.

PRESS STATEMENT

Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

SCOPE: FOOD SECURITY IS NATIONAL SECURITY

SALUTATIONS

PREAMBLE

We have called this press briefing to address a critical matter that borders on national security namely food security.

BACKGROUND

Recently stakeholders have complained against the non-delivery of farming inputs namely seed, fertilizer and other inputs distributed by the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP). Following these complaints from among others, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people of Northern province President Edgar Chagwa Lungu issued a directive to have the inputs delivered immediately. Those charged with the responsibility of distributing farming inputs under FISP responded with the expected haste.

Unfortunately, we have verified information from Southern province indicating that some chiefs and headmen and women are telling peasant farmers not to collect and plant seed distributed by GRZ saying that the government was late in delivering the inputs.

These traditional leaders are misleading unsuspecting farmers that it is too late to plant hence they shouldn’t collect the inputs. Two chiefs and one headwoman have been quoted saying disparaging remarks against the leadership of President Lungu and accusing him of knowing nothing about agriculture hence the relative delay in delivering farming inputs.

FOOD SECURITY IS NATIONAL SECURITY

We believe that food security is national security because hunger is a recipe for instability. Hungry people can pose a danger in society. Therefore we strongly believe that the traditional leaders who are discouraging peasant farmers in Southern province from planting on grounds that it is late are not only compromising food security but endangering national security as well.

Last year the rains started late and then disappeared creating a drought that caused the destruction of crops mainly maize in Eastern province and other parts of our country. After 15th January 2015 rains drastically improved and farmers were advised to replant. Many farmers replanted and the result is known to everyone namely the bumper harvest mainly of maize that we recorded even in areas where farmers had to plant late.

It is therefore strange that a chief or headman or woman can discourage poor peasant farmers from collecting seed provided by GRZ under FISP arguing that it would be a waste of time because the inputs arrived late.

OUR FEAR

We are afraid and every Zambian should be afraid that if the farmers in Southern province, mainly peasant farmers listen to these powerful traditional leaders and decide not to plant there will be hunger in the area which produces a lot of maize when the weather is good. Should that happen, the same traditional leaders will turn round and convince the people that the cause of hunger in their area is the PF led by Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Against this background, we believe that what these traditional leaders are doing is unacceptable. It is a recipe for hunger and associated suffering.

GRZ CAN NOT AFFORD TO FEED TOO MANY PEOPLE

Our government has a responsibility to feed our people in the case of hunger. This is the rationale behind the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) buying crops such as rice and maize for strategic reserves. However, it is an act of sabotage to cause hunger by discouraging peasant farmers from planting.

We all know that our government in 2017 will be walking a tight rope in terms of raising money for huge competing needs in critical sectors such as education and health. It is therefore criminal to try to create more problems for government by trying to create hunger in a province where political anger against the President Lungu and PF is rife.

OUR APPEAL

We are passionately appealing to the culprits to stop discouraging farmers from collecting their seed and going ahead to plant. We are also appealing to other traditional leaders in Southern province to rise to the occasion and stop the trend.

Similarly we are calling upon the Church and civil society organisations especially those who area of interest is food security nutrition and poverty reduction to investigate this matter and devise corrective measures.

IS POLITICS AT PLAY IN THIS MATTER?

We are investigating the real motive for the action of these traditional leaders who are clearly trying to create a crisis regarding food security. Given the reality that some leaders are notorious in praying for national tragedy believing that they can rise on the back of national misfortune to get into power, we are leaving no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of the motive of the culprits. We are going to update the public once our investigation is concluded.

CONCLUSION

We wish to reiterate that food security is national security. Hence anyone trying to compromise food production is an enemy of our country and should be helped to stop such schemes.

God bless Zambia.

Compliments of the season.

We thank you.