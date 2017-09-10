Opinion: The much talked about dialogue in Zambia

First and foremost people should understand the agenda of this much talked about dialogue
Secondly we Africans mostly believe that when the white people from Europe gets involved in an issue it is solved, particularly today i want to talk about this dialogue in Zambia today
2016 elections were not free and fair everyone in Zambia is aware of that and because of that the 2016 elections were supposed to be nullified by the court with no delay that’s if we had credible courts in Zambia anyway. Remember one un signed certificate of a polling station can lead to nullification of an election because it is against the law, our courts threw out the petition as a result the UPND refused to recognise Edgar Lungu as president because of that HH was arrested on trumped up charges. Then peace was threatened in Zambia looking at how suspected arson cases took the center stage in Zambia The bishops started the process of finding a solution to reconcile our country in the process the common wealth came in as well.
Now our concern as Zambians come up.
What kind of negotiation was being done with somebody who was in prison?
We know how pathetic our prisons are can we be wrong if we say HH was blackmailed by Lungu through these bishops and commonwealth? Yes its true that HH was in pain physically, emotionally, financially, spiritually and psychologically during his time in prison then the offer to be out comes could it be a reason he accepted to be released?
If yes then it was wrong because HH was in prison not because he did anything as an individual but because he was speaking and standing for over 2,000,000 Zambians who voted for him and UPND. For us Zambians we feel before HH accepting that offer he was supposed to consult from his people first than making a decision as an individual.
Just to ask a question to our president HH, was it part of the conditions of your release that you abandon the petition as well?
If yes Mr. President you have set a very bad precedence because a petition is a legal and constitutional issue at the moment and the manner it will be ended in law we will call it precedence which means in future the possibility of ending this way will be very high. If you consulted sir we the people who voted for you we would have advised you not to drop the petition for simple reasons:
1) For a good precedence, remember you are still in the opposition and the possibility of you taking a petition to court is still high and when it comes up say in 2021 they will do the same and even make a reference to 2016 petition case meaning you have killed the generations to come
2) The petition it was the will of the people who supported you and not you therefore there is a very big need of you to consult the same people who pushed you to petition the outcome for 2016 elections than you making a personal decision of closing it.
3) If you drop the petition, you will discourage a lot of voters who voted for you and UPND. Remember, some people died because of supporting UPND and some arrested for supporting UPND in 2016 elections and now because the Commonwealth envoy is in Zambia to tell you to forget about 2016 also you say let’s focus on 2021. Mr. President think of the families and associates of those people who died because of 2016 elections how are you going to honour them? The families and associates of those who were/are arrested because of 2016 elections how are you going to encourage them?
4) Remember no man or institution should interfere in our judicial system if you drop the petition it means you will be telling the courts what to do.
Coming to the Commonwealth and the Catholic Bishops
We expected a good, fair and just mediation not to advantage the PF just because they are in power, no.
We expected you to see the root cause of the previous disunity and confusion in the country finally you would have realised that if the petition was heard all these problems where not going to be there.
If i may ask; why is the Commonwealth scared of going to the root cause of the problem instead they are only talking about 2021?
I won’t hide we expected more from the bishops and Commonwealth. When you are mediating a dialogue you should not be scared of anyone involved in a dialogue because if you are scared of one party it means you will not find a long term solution, be fair.
To Mr. president HH don’t betray your people stand for them during that dialogue and the stance of the people is simple they are saying let the petition be heard i have done a lot of consultation on your behalf we people want the petition to be heard it’s up to you Mr. president if you will choose your own way or the way of the people you represent.
How i wish i had an opportunity to meet you physically for me to present my full research on this issue. Whoever will say the petition be dropped that person is your enemy, is the enemy of our constitution, is the enemy of justice, is the enemy of all the people who voted for you and the enemy of prosperity.
Yours Law abiding citizen on behalf of more than 1000000 Zambians
Honest Mweemba
Honest Mweemba makes very pertinent points.The Petition is not just for the Petitioners but for millions who voted for HH and UPND.It would be a sad day and a bad precedent if the Presidential Election Petition for 2016 was not heard in Court.ECL has been clamouring for Recognition and that Recognition should only be given after the Court hears and determines the Petition and decares ECL the Winner and duly elected President.For the Court to do this ECZ,Concourt and ECL will have to prove in Court that in terms of our Constitution and Electoral Law there were no irregularities and illegalities committed during the 2016 Election. As of now we know that Lungu abrogated the Zambian Constitution when he refused to handover Power to the Speaker of Parliament during the Petition Hearing process.Concourt has ruled on this issue.#Let the Petition be heard in Court.Period.
Moya
September 10, 2017 at 6:04 pm
Yarping!
truthpains
September 10, 2017 at 6:21 pm