Opinion: HH will be remembered, honoured more when he dies

By Masinga Khumalo
Not all great leaders made it to the presidency of their respective countries. Men such as Harry Mwanga Nkumbula, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, Nalumino Mundia were far greater in intellectual and leadership capability than KK, but their contemplary Kaunda ended up leading the country instead of them.
Arthur Wina and Akashambata Mbikusita Lewanika were some the best brains amongst the pioneers of MMD but FTJ Chiluba ‘hijacked’ the party and became republican president instead. AKA and Arthur Wina are still recognised for the roles they played in bringing about multiparty democracy in Zambia. Actually Zambia has mostly been led by wrong people, that’s why we find ourselves in the mess we are in economically.
In South Africa, OR Tambo once led the ANC but did not make it to the presidency of the Republic of South Africa. He still remains an iconic figure in South Africa and the main airport in Johannesburg was named after him.
Similarly, HH has struggled to become president of Zambia due to circumstances beyond his control. He lost elections on 4 occasions and on his fifth attempt he made it but was robbed of victory by a highly compromised electoral commission. The same officials are now scampering and resigning from the electoral commission, which shows that they did something which is unsettling them.
If the current politics of discriminating against each other going by the color of our blood continues, HH might end up not being president of this country. But this is something our people will regret with time. Indicators are already there which are showing that those masquerading as our leaders have no idea of how to develop this country but are just there to make money for themselves.
HH is a great leader whose talent this country would have benefitted from, but certain sections of this country are pretending not to see all this. I can bet that these same people will honor and praise him when
he is gone.
The truth of the matter is HH destiny is in the hands of God l think it is wrong and too early for us to say that!!!!The man is intelligent and talks sense but my tribe and my Mbuyas are so brainwashed in VISIONLESS leadership once they are given a bribe that is enough for them,,Actually HH is the best candidate amongst all but because of voting on tribal lines he is not ushered on but as for 2016 elections HH won and he should be given his rightful seat ..YOU MAY HATE HH BUT THE ECONOMY NEEDS HIM ILLEGAL LUNGU HAS NO CAPACITY TO TURN THIS ECONOMY HE HAS DESTROYED MARK MY WORDS
SHARON MULENGA
February 23, 2017 at 7:43 pm