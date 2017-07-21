Of Mark Simuwe’s trails and abduction

Mark Simuwe yesterday phoned me before 12:00 to tell me about a Handsworth Police callout from opposite UNZA.
Plain clothed and uniformed officers in one Landcruiser and a car told his wife and family that they went to ensure they first located his house so he does not fail to surrender himself or escape.
When police were home, Simuwe was visiting UNZA Radio “Lusaka Star” featuring UPND Mbabala (Choma) MP Ephraim Belemu without himself featuring.
He said he had requested police to allow him the company of a lawyer.
I later phoned him and he said he was on the way to Lusaka Central Police en route to Nakonde. He then said police were to confiscate his phones.
But before yesterday, here is his timeline.
In 2013, when he reportedly lost the vehicle, ZRA and Zambia Police, did and said nothing and are saying nothing whether of smuggling or arrears.
In 2016, when he was abducted at Munali, Lusaka and lost his phones, gadgets, laptop and documents, after being taken to a cemetery, Zambia Police, said and did nothing despite his leads or suspicions.
ln 2016, when he got a tip off that known PF cadres were on the way to beat him off air of Prime Tv News Analysis, later the same cadres, ended with the destruction of Lady Diana School, in Kanyama, Zambia Police, again did and said nothing.
In 2017, he recently started receiving SMSes to report himself to Zambia Police, Central Police, which callouts and harassments only stopped, after I read the SMSes on “Introspection” programme.
In 2017, when cadres and police harassed PTV management and beat journalists, he rendered support.
I started to collaborate with him when PF through ZICTA abused the SI 65 of 2011 and subscriber privacy through SIM registration.
In 2017, he was harassed for his contribution to UNZA Radio Lusaka Star.
A few days after EL declaration of the SOTE he warned me of a long list of arrest targets for detention and a few days later he was abducted.
