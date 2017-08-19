Of HIV and mandatory testing

In 2013, the UN proposed what they termed a 90-90-90 target, it calls for a scale up of HIV testing so that 90% of people are aware of their status, of those 90% are linked with treatment and 90% of those on ARVs should have undetectable levels of HIV in the blood, this was set to be achieved by the year 2020. The entire premise of the program lies on the concept of ‘test and treat’, for such an ambitious programme to work, there is need to take testing and counselling out of the major health facilities and into the communities, health posts and far flung areas where for a resource poor country like Zambia, are places where the majority of the population resides, it also entails that ARV drugs must be readily available for HIV+ patients at all times to keep the virus in check, with a low viral load it is unlikely for the patient to transmit the virus to a sexual partner. There is also a need for a great number of
skilled individuals to carry out this exercise and a ponderable amount of resources to ensure the continuous viability of the programme. Sweden was the first country to achieve this target in 2016, albeit the prevalence was low in comparison to African Countries. The WHO stipulated that whatever measures these countries adopt, they should be well in the range of
what it terms the essential 5Cs, Consent, Confidentiality, Counselling, Correct (results) and Connect (to treatment).
President Lungu and his government has embarked on a similar campaign in which he wishes to end HIV/AIDS infections by 2030. His cabinet “debated” the issue behind closed doors and made HIV/AIDS testing in Zambia compulsory whenever one visits a public health institution, he further suggests the need to protect a third party that may be affected by an individual’s HIV status overrides the argument of consent or rather human rights. There has always been a conflict between arguments that tend to better public health and those that seek to uphold an individual’s human rights, any form of policy enacted by government should set a tone that both advances the health of the population while at the same protecting the human rights accorded to an individual. So when does it become necessary to restrict an individual’s human rights in the interest of public health? Public Health puts across five interesting points:
(a) when such a restriction is done by the government in accordance with the law and constitution: This begs the question, was it entirely justifiable and legal for cabinet to circumnavigate a right(s) without the consultation of a parliament which comprises of duly
elected representatives from various sections of society as opposed to a consortium of individuals whose affiliation to it depend on political inclination and thus chosen by he who chairs it? The matter was supposed to be debated in parliament, a body that represents the entire views of society.
(b) when such a restriction is in the interest of a legitimate cause: We can all agree on the public health benefits of one knowing their status but that’s not to say drawbacks don’t exist.
(c) when a necessity is triggered: Restriction of human rights on public health grounds is only justifiable if an imminent public health threat is identifiable, say an outbreak of Ebola that possess devastating effects if not immediately contained, in such cases, human rights take a back seat to public health. This argument cannot be used to ignore abrogate people’s rights for the advancement of a misguided policy that is set to materialise over the course of 13 years, that is not an immediate threat, if anything its symptomatic of poor planning. Necessity is also triggered when the individual set to undergo mandatory testing has demonstrated that he poses an actual threat to the community, say a rapist who refuses an HIV test, such individuals can be forced to undergo an HIV test in the interest of the victim and never just any innocent individual who presents to the hospital. In cases where rights are ignored, a time limit is set in which the rights of the patients are ignored for the greater good but are soon restored as the situation normalises. Suppose cabinet’s argument is, we are protecting the people who might be affected by another individual’s HIV status, say a sexual partner, this still brings us to the point that with rights comes responsibilities and the onus falls upon whoever wishes to engage in sexual activity to fully be aware of their partner’s status as opposed to the government absolving a responsibility that is expected of
every sexually active adult
(d) If other alternatives have been exhausted: Countries around the world have implemented policies largely through investment in health care provision (particularly universal testing and provision of drugs), health training institutions, mass education, identification of high risk target groups (blessers, sex workers, prisoners etc.), routine testing, civil societies involvement, multi-sectorial involvement, teacher capacity building programme thus incorporating HIV/AIDS education into the school curriculum, condom programmes, male circumcision, mother to child transmission prevention, reduction of CD4 count at which treatment commences (resource intensive as it increases demand for ARVs), continued monitoring of the structural stability of any implemented programmes and other preventive measures with fruit being seen by many. These and many other programmes have proved effective in combatting HIV/AIDS in other countries without the need to stifle the population’s human rights, so why not take a leaf from our neighbours notebook than to go all in and force people to do things they are not comfortable with?
(e) Restriction is based on sound scientific evidence and not arbitrarily imposed: This similarly touches the point as above, Civil Societies, UNAIDS, NAC, WHO and other leading authorities on HIV research have categorically called against the implementation of mandatory testing on ethical, legal, logical and public health grounds. Which institution was consulted in coming up with this decision? Are we to take the arguments and votes of ministers three quarters of which lack Public Health training, any knowledge in the legality of mandatory testing, ethics and the implications of this decision?
Restricting a patient’s autonomy and consent on matters of HIV is justifiable if they demonstrate a potential harm to a third party or when the third party is incapable of protecting themselves from the patients NOT when constructing a 13-year long term plan to fight HIV or when the third party has the responsibility to know their partner’s status. The decision made by cabinet reeks of absurdity and the souls that argued against it are to be applauded. It’s not an obvious sight but Leaders world over experience frustrations when handling complex problems such as rising HIV prevalence despite efforts but this policy is not the solution to it.
It was very sad to note that our sitting President would compare routine testing of Malaria, a disease that is not only curable but also light on the social scale to compulsory testing of HIV/AIDS, a condition that has a history of stigma and discrimination, social isolation, abandonment, with family and employment prospects crumbling in the face of someone infected. To compare a Malaria test to an HIV test is to ignore the immense psychological pressure an HIV positive Zambian individual goes through. It’s hard to grasp how mandatory testing is likely to decrease or tackle discrimination considering people are very confidential about their status, even more so than their salary, if anything, this move is more likely to decrease the number of people that seek health care from a public institution knowing that the minute they step in there, they will be forced to take an HIV test. Considering how 65-70 percent of our population is poor and this is mainly the population that is handled by our public health system, this policy would be without a doubt counterproductive. Unless the government’s plan all along was to increase the demand for traditional healers and other alternative medicine, then they should go ahead, otherwise, they should nip this policy before it takes root for it threatens the utilisation of public health services.
Our health system that is still very lacking in resources and man power, to take on a task as mandatory testing would be nothing less of herculean. Routine blood tests are simple in that they have no psychological effect on the patient, when one tests positive for malaria or is found with neutropenia, it really has no bearing on the individual’s psyche compared to how one thought process changes when tested for HIV, thus the need for counselling and improving the patient’s mental reaction to the test results, an already overwhelmed,
understaffed and underpaid health workforce is not ready for such a policy move.
Mandatory or Compulsory testing is never appropriate, especially coming from a health care provider. It requires extensive counselling, letting the patient come to terms with understanding the bearing of the test results on their future, what options are available for them should they test positive while bearing in mind that each patient is different and may respond differently to the results while at the same time trying to integrate with other social complexities is something that cannot amount to something as simple as “routine”.
What’s even worse is to have a President that would blatantly come out and state that such a monumental move in the approach to health care is something not worthy of a national debate, something that a few elected politicians most of which are not conversant enough to understand the intricacies of health care decide to be the case and whatever they say goes.
By Toshiki Kucheba
MBChB Student
The Copperbelt University
August 19, 2017 at 8:41 am
Nathan
August 19, 2017 at 9:24 pm
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 5, 2017 at 3:54 pm
September 8, 2017 at 1:29 am