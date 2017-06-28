Nyirenda names final 2017 COSAFA squad

Zambia National team coach Wedson Nyirenda has named his final 22-member squad for the 2017 COSAFA Castle Cup Senior Challenge with the team expected to depart for South Africa on Thursday morning.
Under-20 utility player Boston Muchindu has been drafted in to replace dynamic midfielder Emmanuel Banda who has trekked to Belgium to join topflight side KV O Oostende. Banda was a vital cog in the midfield of the history-making Junior Chipolopolo side.
The senior national team is expected to play its first game against Botswana on 1st July 2017. Zambia enters the competition in the quarter final phase of the tournament.
FULL LIST
GOALKEEPERS:
Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)
DEFENDERS:
Donashano Malama (Nkana), Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Solomon Sakala (Napsa Stars), Lawrence Chungu (Power Dynamos), Isaac Samujomba (Nchanga Rangers), Webster Mulenga(Red Arrows).
MIDFIELDERS:
Mwansa Nsofwa (Lusaka Dynamos), Mwila Phiri (Green Eagles), Diamond Chikwekwe (Green Buffaloes), Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes), Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City), Boston Muchindu (Nkana)
STRIKERS:
Brian Mwila (Green Buffaloes), Justin Shonga (Nkwanzi), Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows), Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars),