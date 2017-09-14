No water in Lusaka for 5 days

The Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company has announced that there will be an interruption of supply from September 18-24 to facilitate rehabilitation works at the Lolanda Water Treatment Plant in Kafue.

The water utility company says the rehabilitation works are part of the US$355 million Lusaka Water Supply, Sanitation and Drainage Project funded by the US government through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

LWSC says once completed, the water treatment plant would be restored to its original capacity and provide a more reliable supply service to the capital city.

Residential areas to be affected include Kabulonga, Kalingalinga, Hellen Kaunda, Chudleigh, Chainama, Chelston, PHI, Kaunda Square, Handsworth, Jesmondine, parts of Kalundu, Sunningdale, Mtendere, parts of Avondale, Kamwala South, Lilayi Housing, John Laign, Kuku, Chilenje, Chilenje South, Libala, Kabwata, Kamwala, UTH area, Woodlands, Chalala, Woodlands Extension, parts of Nyumba Yanga, Industrial area, city centre area, Villa Elizabeth, Emmasdale, Matero, Mandevu, Kabanana and Chipata compound.

LWSC has since advised customers to store sufficient water for use for the five-day period as supply will be intermittent.