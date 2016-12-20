Nkandu Luo hits snug, fails to stop by-election

Prof Nkandu Luo’s efforts to stop a by-election in her Munali seat which was nullified by the High Court has hit a snug.
A Ndola Court Judge has thrown out her application to have the decision made by Lusaka high court of nullifying her seat squashed.
This means the Speaker can declare the seat vacant if Prof Luo does not go to the Supreme Court to challenge the decision.
The Opposition UPND losing candidate Doreen Mwamba had petitioned the election of Prof Luo as Member of Parliament.
Nkhandu law is law. You are going no where just pay back you miused during your illegal stay in office. If you thought the judiciary is your kantemba with your boss lungusha you are in for a rude shock.mushe
Bfast
December 20, 2016 at 4:23 pm
Just Pay back tax payers money
Bfast
December 20, 2016 at 4:25 pm
snag not snug
Fresh Princess of Malambo
December 23, 2016 at 1:41 pm
people is this a male or female or both please help know the true nature of this thing
Big Nose
December 24, 2016 at 7:36 pm