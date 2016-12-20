Nkandu Luo hits snug, fails to stop by-election

Prof Nkandu Luo’s efforts to stop a by-election in her Munali seat which was nullified by the High Court has hit a snug.

A Ndola Court Judge has thrown out her application to have the decision made by Lusaka high court of nullifying her seat squashed.

This means the Speaker can declare the seat vacant if Prof Luo does not go to the Supreme Court to challenge the decision. The Opposition UPND losing candidate Doreen Mwamba had petitioned the election of Prof Luo as Member of Parliament.