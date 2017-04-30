Nkandu Luo closes Mulungushi University

Minister of Higher Education Nkhandu Luo has closed Mulungushi University in Kabwe for 10 days in the wake of students rioting and causing damage to

University property and private vehicles.

She said students will only be allowed to return to the University on May,15th, 2017 after their parents and guardians sign a commitment letter.

Prof. Nkandu has also suspended all Union activities at the University.

Last week, police in Kabwe arrested a number of students who when amok destroying university property and private vehicles.

