Nkandu Luo closes Mulungushi University

Minister of Higher Education Nkhandu Luo has closed Mulungushi University in Kabwe for 10 days in the wake of students rioting and causing damage to
University property and private vehicles.

She said students will only be allowed to return to the University on May,15th, 2017 after their parents and guardians sign a commitment letter.

Prof. Nkandu has also suspended all Union activities at the University.

Last week, police in Kabwe arrested a number of students who when amok destroying university property and private vehicles.

4 Responses to Nkandu Luo closes Mulungushi University

  Thats PF….. POOR FACUIlTY

    Anzeru a kumawa
    April 30, 2017 at 5:32 pm
    Reply

  No reason is given as to why students rioted. Can we have it please?

    dimitri
    April 30, 2017 at 6:19 pm
    Reply

    The reason is stupidity on the part of the students – as usual. They think that they are an opposition political party.

      OneNation
      May 1, 2017 at 6:31 am
      Reply

      Oh my! Those pf students are always causing mayhem. Just like those pf police.

        Kasp
        May 1, 2017 at 6:52 pm
        Reply

