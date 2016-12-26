Nkana MP hospitalised over Christmas gift

Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme has sustained head injuries after he fell off a Hover board.
Initially, the MP had bought the toy for his son as a Christmas gift, but hurt him self as he tried to ride on it.
The PF facebook page however states that Mr. Chiteme is recovering and wishes all a happy festive season.
This dispels rumors that the MP was involved in a road traffic accident.
