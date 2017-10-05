Nissan distributor continues its winning streak

Japan Motors Trading Company (Japan Motors), Nissan’s sole distributor in Ghana, continued its award-winning run when it

was crowned 2016’s Motor Firm of the Year Award for a third consecutive time.

The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) conferred the award at the

Institute’s Marketing Awards ceremony in Accra on September 23, 2017.

Japan Motors was recognised for strategic marketing that was instrumental in achieving a leading 19 percent market share — positioning Nissan as the most popular auto brand in Ghana.

Marketing manager Hilda Peasah said the award, which acknowledged excellence in marketing initiatives and their implementation, means a lot to Japan Motors and Ghana – a key Nissan growth market.

“Not only is it particularly satisfying to receive the award for three years’running, but it also bolsters our ranking as the best Nissan distributor in sub-Saharan Africa.”

Evaluators made the award based on a number of indicators. Nissan was commended for providing superior customer service; meeting the needs and

desires of customers through its product mix; having a presence in major cities; and building a culture of excellence.

The Award — which rates Nissan as the most respected and worthy auto company in Ghana — made specific mention of Nissan’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, citing people focused activities and activations in the realm of education, health and sport.

What had particularly connected consumers to the brand in Ghana was Nissan’s involvement in the UEFA Champions, a global initiative which encompasses key Nissan markets in sub-Saharan African.

As the first auto company in Ghana to organise activations during the tournament in the last decade, partnering with the world’s biggest soccer event contributed to raising Nissan’s customer satisfaction index.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers, employees and strategic partners who all played a role in our achievement. The awards will spur us on to give of our best in other areas of our operations,” added Peasah.

Nissan Group of Africa marketing and sales director Xavier Gobille

congratulated Japan Motors on its success.

“We rely on strong partners like Japan Motors to realise our vision of becoming a leading auto company in Africa. Their constant passion and commitment will inspire and motivate others as we work together to achieve our goal,” encouraged Gobille.

Nissan’s Africa Strategy is building the brand through an expanded dealership network in key African markets, supported by products tailored for individual markets.

The Strategy is bearing fruit. In the latest 2016/2017 Brand Africa report – an annual survey and valuation of the Top 100 brands in Africa across 19 countries – showed that Nissan moved four places to 13th position as most valuable brand in Africa.