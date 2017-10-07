Nigeria’s Iwobi comes back to haunt Chipolopolo

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi came off the bench to fire hosts Nigeria to a record sixth World Cup appearance in a frenetic encounter with Zambia played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday.

The Chipolopolo, who had dominated the majority of the match, will feel hard done by after Augustine Mulenga’s 23rd minute strike was wrongly chocked off for offside.

Details to follow……