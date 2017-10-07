Nigeria’s Iwobi comes back to haunt Chipolopolo

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi came off the bench to fire hosts Nigeria to a record sixth World Cup appearance in a frenetic encounter with Zambia played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday.
The Chipolopolo, who had dominated the majority of the match, will feel hard done by after Augustine Mulenga’s 23rd minute strike was wrongly chocked off for offside.
Details to follow……
We did not lose this game!! It is a draw!!
The Muswana ref had jealousy over zambians who had been performing better than his country, in southern regions! He deliberately denied us a goal.
shema israel
October 7, 2017 at 6:49 pm
The Tswana ref seems to have been bought . Ruled out our goal . Refused to issue a red card for a bad tackle..
Wedson was suspect , useless ngonga played 90 minutes at the expense of pacy and prolific patson Daka .
Bagulisa game bamambala. Chanibaba !
Mike
October 7, 2017 at 8:12 pm
Mike while I agree with you that Ng’onga should have been replaced let’s not forget that young Patson picked an injury during training
mukankambe
October 7, 2017 at 8:33 pm
officiating again comes under scrutiny. Zambia did not lose to Nigeria but lost to Joshua Bondo de Motswana referee
mukankambe
October 7, 2017 at 8:26 pm
mukankambe
October 7, 2017 at 8:34 pm