Neymar fights with Barcelona team-mate Nelson Semedo in shocking training ground spat

Neymar has stormed out of Barcelona training as his exit from the Spanish giants appears to move closer.

In an exclusive video obtained by Sportsmail, the Brazilian international walks off the pitch after a fight with new Barca signing, Nelson Semedo.

Neymar has been linked with a world-record move to Paris Saint Germain, and his walkout now looks to make that move even more likely.

In the video, things initially appear to be going as usual, with the Brazilian tucking away a goal during a small sided game.

However, Neymar and right back Semedo then tangle in a challenge for the ball, with the striker squaring up to the new arrival from Benfica.

Javier Mascherano quickly intervenes and Semedo runs back to the game, but Neymar is clearly still unhappy, calling and gesturing after the defender, and having to be restrained by Sergio Busquets.

The furious striker then tears off his training bib and throws it to the ground as manager Ernesto Valverde stands helpless close by, stalking off with only a rueful pat on the back from Mascherano.

Neymar then angrily fires a ball off the crossbar of a nearby training goal, and then boots another one away as he exits the field.

Accompanied by a member of the Barcelona staff, he leaves as training resumes without him, with the player going out into the car park and leaving the training area entirely.

The session took place in Miami, with Barca in the USA as part of their prestigious pre-season tour of friendlies.

Neymar has been in excellent form on the tour, scoring three in two games, but lost his cool half an hour into the training session at Barry University.

The walk-out comes before Barcelona play their final friendly of the tour, against deadly La Liga rivals Real Madrid on Saturday.

The footage has emerged as it is also revealed Neymar’s plans to duck out of Barcelona’s flight back to Spain have been thrown into chaos amid reports his commercial commitments in China on Monday have been cancelled.

Barcelona players are due to touchdown back in Spain on Sunday afternoon after the Saturday night Clasico friendly, but Neymar had planned to jet straight to Asia for a commercial commitment with Replay that would keep him away from the Camp Nou while Barca and PSG thrash out the details of his switch to Ligue 1.

Now reports suggest the event on Monday has been cancelled with the organisers understood to be citing the player’s involvement in the transfer.

What is not clear is if Barcelona – who have grown increasingly tired of Neymar’s behaviour on the club’s US tour – have applied pressure on him to cancel the trip so that his record breaking move can be tied up.

As the saga of the summer crawls to its conclusion. the sticking point is now PSG’s preference for not paying Neymar’s £195m clause even if it means they end up playing more for the player.

The Qatar-financed club want to avoid paying the buy-out clause because it means paying the transfer fee in its entirety in one lump sum – they would have to pay the £195m to Neymar for him to then deposit the sum with the league to free him from his contract.

This method of payment could also drag them into a dispute with the French taxman who could class the passing of the £195m euros by PSG to Neymar as taxable income, although the player could argue that the money was merely a gain in assets that could subsequently be offset as a loss when he then pays it to the league.

If PSG can persuade Barcelona to treat the deal as an orthodox transfer they will avoid tax complications and pay the money in stages, albeit with the final total being higher than the £195m clause, but Barcelona will refuse pointblank to co-operate with any scheme that makes things easier for PSG. They will demand the buy-out clause is paid in full.

