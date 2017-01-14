New Police station, housing units handed over

A newly constructed Police Station in Chelstone, Lusaka has been officially handed over to Zambia Police Service.

Minister of Home Affairs Steven Kampyonyo handed over the police station on Friday. And 41 housing units in Silverest were also handed over to the Immigration department.

The 41 units are part of the 117 units which will be built for the immigration department in a bid to cushion the hardships faced by immigration officers.