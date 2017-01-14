New Police station, housing units handed over

A newly constructed Police Station in Chelstone, Lusaka has been officially handed over to Zambia Police Service.
Minister of Home Affairs Steven Kampyonyo handed over the police station on Friday. And 41 housing units in Silverest were also handed over to the Immigration department.
The 41 units are part of the 117 units which will be built for the immigration department in a bid to cushion the hardships faced by immigration officers.
Dat’s a gd 1 plz boss even teachers r in nid of houses so plz gvt take luk on these guys.
Osks
January 14, 2017 at 10:16 am
Gud work done, more projects coming in PF govt.
Sonta
January 14, 2017 at 1:39 pm
Continue to build good infrastructure.
Major concern is the high cost of construction due to corruption.
Contractors are quiet but they know the cost of getting a contract includes bribes and forced contribution to the ruling party.
You can deny and threaten but the contractors know this is true.
Leadership is a serious matter
January 14, 2017 at 2:21 pm
Obviously this is not news. In other countries officiating at such functions is done by an area Councilor or a City Mayor and not the whole lot of a Cabinet Minister! Of building infrastructure is a duty of the government and it is expected, but why the hoola baloo?
sinono
January 14, 2017 at 3:33 pm
sinono – that is “other countries” – Zambia has its own way of doing things.
OneNation
January 15, 2017 at 1:41 am