New-look Chipolopolo gun down Algeria

A new look Chipolopolo put up a stellar performance at Heroes Stadium to consign Algeria to their first defeat against Zambia since in 1982.

Platinum Stars goal getter Brian Mwila’s predatory instincts won the day for Zambia with a powerful header in the fifth minute after Augustine Mulenga delightfully set him up.

Mwila wound up his harvest in the 32nd minute with a poacher’s instinct when he lurched on a rebound that came off a Fashion Sakala effort.