New-look Chipolopolo gun down Algeria

A new look Chipolopolo put up a stellar performance at Heroes Stadium to consign Algeria to their first defeat against Zambia since in 1982.
Platinum Stars goal getter Brian Mwila’s predatory instincts won the day for Zambia with a powerful header in the fifth minute after Augustine Mulenga delightfully set him up.
Mwila wound up his harvest in the 32nd minute with a poacher’s instinct when he lurched on a rebound that came off a Fashion Sakala effort.
The two sides went to the break with Zambia leading 2-0 but Algeria reduced the arrears in 52nd minute when Brahimi Yacine’s individual effort beat Kennedy Mweene in the Zambia goal.
Zambia dropped the tempo as the match wore on with the fans having anxious moments after Sakala was red carded in the 55th minute for a second bookable offence.
Coach Wedson Nyirenda withdrew Chisamba Lungu for Enock Mwepu and the hunger in the Liefering FC midfielder paid off in the 90th minute with a brilliant strike that sunk Algerian hearts.
Zambia moved to second place with four points with table toppers Nigeria having maximum points.
The two sides will clash against on Tuesday in Constantine on Tuesday to close an intense four day period of world cup qualifiers – FAZ.
Let the boys to continue with the same spirit.go chipolopolo
Christopher seulu
September 2, 2017 at 7:14 pm
Nice weblog here! Also your website so much up fast!
What web host are you the usage of? Can I get your associate hyperlink on your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 5, 2017 at 4:30 pm
Appreciation to my father who shared with me on the topic of this weblog, this webpage is
truly awesome.
things you need to become a cartoonist
September 6, 2017 at 4:32 am
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
small business
September 6, 2017 at 6:44 am
There is definately a great deal to find out about this topic.
I love all of the points you’ve made.
interest fees
September 7, 2017 at 2:03 pm
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
http://avestta.com/
September 7, 2017 at 5:37 pm
I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but
great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this information for my mission.
real estate firm
September 8, 2017 at 12:23 am
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Best wishes!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
justcookingshow.com
September 8, 2017 at 6:49 am
We stumbled over here coming from a different page and thought I may as well check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to exploring your web page yet again.
problems start
September 8, 2017 at 3:24 pm
Just wish to say your article is as astounding. The clearness on your submit is just
nice and i can assume you’re an expert in this subject.
Well along with your permission allow me to seize
your feed to keep up to date with impending post. Thanks 1,000,
000 and please keep up the gratifying work.
Kimber
September 8, 2017 at 5:15 pm
If some one needs expert view about running a blog then i advise him/her to go to see this
weblog, Keep up the good job.
start up menu
September 9, 2017 at 2:44 am
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s
articles everyday along with a cup of coffee.
pt.wikipedia.org
September 9, 2017 at 9:18 am