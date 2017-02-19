Nevers still hopeful, says Lungu’s election will be reversed

MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba is still hopeful that Edgar Lungu’s election will be reversed after the petition is heard.

But the Constitution Court which presides on the presidential election petition could not hear the petition saying time had lapsed provided in the constitution.

After this declaration, Edgar Lungu was inaugurated as republican president.

Hakainde Hichilema and his running mate Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba who stood on the opposition UPND ticket are still fighting and have vowed to take the matter which has since dragged on currently in the High Court where they are seeking a determination on whether their rights were violated by not being heard in their petition.

They have also threatened to take the matter to the International courts though there no indication so far of them moving that direction.

But Dr. Mumba who campaigned for Hichilema just like other UPND supporters is hopeful that the election petition will be head and Lungu’s election will be reversed.

Speaking after appearing for his traspassing case at the Magistrate court, Dr. Mumba charged that President Lungu will not be Republican President forever but will also be in the opposition after the petition or when he leaves office.

“The way life is he cannot say, ine shakapitemo ifi balepitamo, he will go through the same thing we are passing through and will also be talking the way we are talking that this and that is unfair,” said Dr Mumba.

Dr Mumba said opposition leaders should be able to express themselves on behalf of the Zambian people freely without being taken to jail. He said that it’s a pity that some leaders when in government become so rigid and think that nothing will change while whatever happens after leaving office is the same to the extent that some are embarrassed and their lives are characterised with pain.

“We are not animals that we can’t talk as opposition we can talk to him if he wants us to talk about what we feel about last years’ August election, he should not fear, we can still talk about it and then we can together continue moving forward,” said Dr Mumba.

He said continuing with arrogance will not change anything and that President Lungu should know that opposition leaders will always be there and that equally when he leaves office there shall be another President while he will be opposition leader.

Commenting on recognition of Edgar as President Dr Mumba said ‘ It is not us to recognise him, it is the court to prove that he won elections and that if he recognises that there is a problem that someone does not recognise him, it’s his role to push and ensure that things normalise because stubbornness will not help have a comfortable life.’