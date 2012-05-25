Nevers Mumba is MMD new president

Dr. Nevers Mumba is the new MMD president after he beat Felix Mutati in a re-run held late afternoon on Friday.

Returning officer Clement Zulu declared Dr. Mumba after he polled 870 votes against Mr. Mutati’s 422.

The first round no one of the seven candidates got the required 51 percent.

And Mr. Mutati has since conceded defeat and asked all the MMD members to support the new leader.

Dr. Mumba is a former republican president and Zambia’s High Commissioner to Canada