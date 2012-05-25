Nevers Mumba is MMD new president

Dr. Nevers Mumba is the new MMD president after he beat Felix Mutati in a re-run held late afternoon on Friday.
Returning officer Clement Zulu declared Dr. Mumba after he polled 870 votes against Mr. Mutati’s 422.
The first round no one of the seven candidates got the required 51 percent.
And Mr. Mutati has since conceded defeat and asked all the MMD members to support the new leader.
Dr. Mumba is a former republican president and Zambia’s High Commissioner to Canada
Don’t Kutina will need to challenge don’t Kubeba!
Enock Siankwilimba
May 25, 2012 at 5:19 pm
Am nt suprised,last week saturday wn evry1 ws sayin kavindele,i said mumba is winnin.
Betts Kaande
May 25, 2012 at 5:39 pm
God help us. Dr Mumba’was fired by late Mwanawasa. He was not sincere with the pulpit. He has so much to say but can he do or walk the talk? We must pray for him that God uses him diligently in our country. I still have hope that he can raise his standards to the level he had set for himself – when we waited and watched Zambia shall be saved.
chilawa
May 25, 2012 at 7:12 pm
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 6, 2017 at 7:58 pm