Never forget people who put you on top – KBF

PF Senior Member Kelvin Bwalya Fube who was one of those instrumental in the election of President Lungu says those rise to the top in what is seen as a reference to Edgar Lungu should not forget people who help them.

Fube popularly known as KBF who was fired as Deputy Elections Chairperson for PF says people should learn from Laurent De’sire’ Kabila president of Congo DRC who was killed in office.

KBF says:

Today I celebrate the life of a gallant Son of Africa Laurent De’sire’ Kabila one of the courageous men in Africa it’s now exactly 16 years since he was shot dead by his 19 year old body guard Rashid.

Kabila and his child soldiers walked 2,000 Kilometres to Kinshansa to go Oust longtime Dictator Mobutu Sese Seko who had turned Congo’s economy into his personal bank account.

The west didn’t not see the arrival of this Marxist leader in a favorable light.

About 3 months before President Kabila’s death had his long time friend and ally Masasu discreetly assassinated in Pwetu Kabila feared Masasu’s popularity might overshadow his, Masasu was the one who had recruited most of Kabila’s child soldiers and later body guards when Masusa was killed the body guards who Kabila had treated badly with meager salaries received the sad news with alot of frustrations. Not long Kabila was shot dead with 6 bullets in his chest.

Lessons I learnt from Kabila’s assassination is that;

1. Never despise people who are loyal to you or who help you get on top.

2. Our true enemies are not external but the ones we dine and wine with.

3. Never ever forget or change when you get on top.