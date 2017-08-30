Ndola’s largest market goes up in flames

Fire has swept through Kapalala market in Masala township in Ndola’s Kabushi constituency destroying goods worth millions of kwacha.

Over 3,000 shops have been reduced to ashes in an inferno that reportedly started between 01:00 and 02:00 hours this morning.

The cause of the fire that has destroyed Ndola’s biggest trading facility is yet to be established.

A combined team of fire fighters and the residents managed to put out the fire.

And reacting to the incident, Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo sympathised with the affected people, saying the market was a place for thousands who depended on trading for survival.

“It is with a deep sense of concern that I announce that almost the entire Masala Kapalala Market in Masala Township. Skyways Ward in Kabushi Constituency has burnt to ashes destroying merchandise belonging to hundreds of Marketeers who depend on this market for their livelihoods,” Lusambo said in a statement.

“Information gathered so far indicate that the fire started around 01:00 Hours. The cause of the fire has not yet been identified and the fire has since been put out by a brave team of fire fighters with the help of the local people. I would have visited the scene this morning but I am away in Lusaka attending to Cabinet duties but I wish to assure my people that I will visit the scene later today and empathise with the victims of this devastation.

“The local leadership will continue to work with the Police and other law enforcement agencies to effectively respond to this tragedy. To the victims, I know that the fire has taken a lot, but it will never take our humanity,” stated Lusambo who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament.