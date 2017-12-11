NDC hits back at ‘MMD Die Hard’: Concentrate on your finished party

National Democratic Congress National Youth Chairperson Charles Kabwita has urged MMD Diehard Youth National Coordinator Gerald Chiluba to concentrate on rebuilding his “defunct” party as opposed to attacking their political consultant Chishimba Kambwili.

And Kabwita says his party will not engage in political violence because they understand the consequences of violence.

In an interview with the Zambian Eye on Monday, Kabwita said Chiluba should be the last person issuing threats to Chishimba Kambwili because as a former COBUSU president he should be doing politics of ideas on how to improve the lives of people in the country.

Chiluba has in the past few weeks been attacking the NDC and their Political consultant Kambwili saying the newly-formed party had nothing for Zambians and was thriving on character assassination without telling Zambians what they would do to improve their lives.

He also warned Kambwili to stop using the MMD as a tool for advancing his narrow political agenda.

But Kabwita said Chiluba should concentrate on MMD which was a finished party and useless to the politics of the country.

“NDC is only three months old. our party has a committee which is in charge of manifestos as am talking right now the committee is drafting the manifesto for the party and its almost ready so as and when it is ready it shall be made public.

“Gerald should concentrate on rebuilding MMD which is a defunct political party, which is a non-functional political party and which is useless to the politics of Zambia. The fact that we talk about Michael Sata is because we give Michael Sata total respect which the PF has failed to do. For us, Michael Sata is our mentor,” he said.

He said his party will not engage in politics of confrontation.

On the PF, Kabwita said his party was ahead of the ruling party and that they knew their plans of tomorrow because most members of the PF had shifted their allegiance to the NDC.

“The PF is reporting to the NDC. We know what the PF is planning to do tomorrow because the allegiance of most of the members in the PF has shifted to the NDC. We have members of parliament whose allegiance is to the NDC. We have mayors who are working with us, we have councilors pushing the agenda of NDC in their respective wards so when they try to harm our leaders the same people they want to send and harm our leaders are the ones telling us.”