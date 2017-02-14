Nason Msoni who campaigned for PF now calls on UN to impose travel ban on Edgar Lungu

NASON Msoni says:
This is what happens to a nation when leaders sell the soul of the country to the highest bidders.
it is already a rigged process whose conclusion is a foregone one. This Cabinet cannot sit to deliberate on the reduction of poverty among our people neither can it source for funds at such lightening speed to raise the K3 million to pump in an institution like the limping university teaching hospital-UTH. The hospital as I write this article sadly continues to experience erratic water shortage and is lacking vital life-saving drugs.
Zambian leaders are behaving like Judas Iscariot on the withdrawal of Zambia from the International Criminal court-ICC. I think a sense of shame is not a bad moral campus for any self-respecting leaders.
Sensible Countries with sensible leaders have out-rightly rejected the overtures of Criminals trying to use them by running away from Justice.
The dominant question to ask this leadership is where is their moral conscious on the plight of the Victims in this equation?
Just how would you feel to sit in KHARTOUM and be winning and dinning with a well Known international criminal wanted for crimes against humanity?
Zambian people and not the greedy Zambian government will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Darfur.
To this end, we call on the international community, particularly the united Nations-UN to critically look at African leaders abetting and collaborating with indicted criminals.
We strongly Appeal and propose to the UN for an urgent UN resolution to deal with the current continental Challenge of greedy African Leaders queuing up in droves and receiving bloody Money from indicted Criminals in order to frustrate global effort to bring about Justice for the Victim.
We also urge the EU to consider imposing a travel ban on mischievous African leaders patronizing and collaborating with indicted Criminals for their own personal benefits. This has got to stop. This will require global effort to thwart at the earliest opportunity.
Mr Msoni you seem to be a very frustrated man.
George Mundia
February 14, 2017 at 9:49 am
Thumps up president Naison Msoni on this article on ICC …Indeed, it is surprising how a christian in the name of harry kalaba would be happy to dine and wine with an internationally wanted criminal in the name of being sent by another christian, in the name of President Lungu. Are we truly professing Christianity if we cannot condemn genocide in Darfur region perpetuated by the sundanese govt and cant stand with the oppressed? May be the K3million has been organised by those trying to run away from justice and want to garner solidarity from gullible countries like Zambia. This is a country which says holding a stand alone referendum is expensive and that govt has no money. Today, the same govt is proposing an budgeted for expenditure of K3m on consultations and another millions on Inquiry on voting pattern. Are these priorities they are saying for delaying a referendum on Expanded bill of rights? Zambians, for how long are we going to be hoodwinked? Why priotise the withdraw from ICC and yet hospitals have no enough drugs,beds, among others. This is shameful
Mcdonald chipenzi
February 14, 2017 at 9:51 am
Why is Msoni surprised with Lungu’s moves on ICC? Lungu consulted and conspired with Mugabe,Mu7,Al Bashir etc to vote for the AU Resolution for member states to leave the ICC en masse. Illegitimate Lungu voted in favour of the Resolution and committed to pull Zambia out of ICC urgently. After stealing elections,committing atrocities and crimes against Zambians, Lungu for his own safety wants to leave ICC b4 he is indicted. Lungu has committed crimes similar to what Omar Al Bashir has done in Sudan and Lorrent Gbagbo in Ivory Coast. Lungu was not democratically ,lawfully and Constitutionally elected in 2016. Lungu is avoiding the Petition Hearing and using his 2021 Election Eligibility and the ICC Exit as side shows. The Petition is worrying illegitimate Lungu and he is hoping that by implementing the AU ICC Exit Resolution the AU,UN & SADC will stop pressuring Lungu to allow the Hearing of the Petition and its disposal. Lungu knows that the Petitioners have overwhelming evidence to show that Lungu stole the Election and illegally and unconstitutionally inaugurated himself in power. Lungu’s passport to Legitimacy lies in a proper Petition Hearing and its disposal and the Court declaring the Winner of the 2016 Election. To allow the Petition Hearing is as good as Lungu committing Hari Kiri. Lungu is between a Rock and a hard place!
Mwape
February 14, 2017 at 10:04 am
Nason Msoniis a typical Eastener who are tribalists to the core. When Ruphia Nyamasoya stood up and said “wako ni wako”, during the August 2016 elections they all flocked to support Edgar Lungu despite the fact that they knew that the man had no vision for the country, that he was alcoholic and other illnesses that can not be said on this platform.
When Lungu declared himself as the winner despite having failed to honour, respect and uphold the constitution, the likes of Nason, Ruphia, Mambilima, Chulu, Mangani, Banda, Phiri, Nyirenda, Tembo, Daka, etc, all celebrated and recognised the illegitimate so called president.
What is Mason trying to tell us now. Is the K250,000 you all were getting from Lungu and RB Banda finished.
The bible reminds us that vengeance is not ours, it is His our creator. One day, repeat , one day , you will all reap what you fraudrantly did last year with the help of the Concourt.
Dora Chiliya
February 14, 2017 at 10:13 am