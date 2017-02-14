Nason Msoni who campaigned for PF now calls on UN to impose travel ban on Edgar Lungu

NASON Msoni says:

This is what happens to a nation when leaders sell the soul of the country to the highest bidders.

it is already a rigged process whose conclusion is a foregone one. This Cabinet cannot sit to deliberate on the reduction of poverty among our people neither can it source for funds at such lightening speed to raise the K3 million to pump in an institution like the limping university teaching hospital-UTH. The hospital as I write this article sadly continues to experience erratic water shortage and is lacking vital life-saving drugs.

Zambian leaders are behaving like Judas Iscariot on the withdrawal of Zambia from the International Criminal court-ICC. I think a sense of shame is not a bad moral campus for any self-respecting leaders.

Sensible Countries with sensible leaders have out-rightly rejected the overtures of Criminals trying to use them by running away from Justice.

The dominant question to ask this leadership is where is their moral conscious on the plight of the Victims in this equation?

Just how would you feel to sit in KHARTOUM and be winning and dinning with a well Known international criminal wanted for crimes against humanity?

Zambian people and not the greedy Zambian government will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Darfur.

To this end, we call on the international community, particularly the united Nations-UN to critically look at African leaders abetting and collaborating with indicted criminals.

We strongly Appeal and propose to the UN for an urgent UN resolution to deal with the current continental Challenge of greedy African Leaders queuing up in droves and receiving bloody Money from indicted Criminals in order to frustrate global effort to bring about Justice for the Victim.

We also urge the EU to consider imposing a travel ban on mischievous African leaders patronizing and collaborating with indicted Criminals for their own personal benefits. This has got to stop. This will require global effort to thwart at the earliest opportunity.