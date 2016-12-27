Name Chiefs scheming food crisis, Chief Chikanta challenges PF

Southern province Royal Foundation has called on Patriotic Front deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya to name two chiefs in Southern province who are inciting their subjects not to plant this farming season.

The South Chief was reacting to a media statement issued by Bwalya today indicating that some traditional leaders in the province are telling their subjects to protest against government’s late delivery of farm inputs under FISP by boycotting to plant.

SPRF Chairperson Senior Chief Chikanta said there is nothing to hide in agriculture because farming is an individual business. He had challenged Bwalya to name those traditional leaders he claims to know doing that to their subjects in Southern province.

The Chief has since urged farmers in the province and the country at large, to plant the seed given to them by government as it is to their benefit.

He said politics must be divorced from agriculture.

Bwalya claimed that an opposition leader who would want to ascend to power using misfortune of the country could be scheming with some Chiefs in Southern Province to cause a food crisis.

He said the PF has instituted investigations on the matter and vowed that the probe will not leave a stone unturned.

Bwalya was speaking on Tuesday at a media briefing.