Nalumango rubbishes fire accusations says victory is certain for UPND

Opposition UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has rubbished accusations linking her party to gutted of court buildings and markets in the country.
And Nalumango has urged UPND Members to stay calm during the incarceration of party president Hakainde Hichilema saying victory was certain.
The UPND Chairperson said this when she addressed the press in Lusaka today, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Nalumango who is also former Deputy Speaker of National Assembly charged that the PF needs just to sort out the mess it has created. She said the UPND vision was to make Zambia a better country for all.
Below is the press statement:
REF: WE HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH THE SPATE OF ARSONS THAT HAVE GRIPPED THE NATION- NALUMANGO
I would like to clearly and firmly state here and now that the insinuations and pronouncements from the PF that UPND supporters are behind the fire outbreaks around the country are not only false but malicious and a threat to national security. We are aware that president Lungu is under pressure to sort out the mess he has created by destroying the economy, state institutions and even our democracy. Frustrated people take all critics as enemies
The truth is that Edgar Lungu has failed to run the country. He has created division in the country through abuse of state institutions like the Zambia Police Service.
He wants to create a police state but we shall not allow him to do that. He will not succeed. It is unthinkable that the PF can today accuse us of creating widespread fires under the guise of the state of emergency declaration. Zambians know by now who is perpetrating criminal activities without being arrested.
We all know that some PF officials are on record of shooting innocent citizens and no arrests and prosecution have been made We know that even the threats of state of emergency by Edgar Lungu are all part of the grand scheme hashed several years ago to ban other political parties so as to slide the country into a one party state. The incarceration of our president Hakainde Hichilema, the mass arrests of UPND supporters every day are all part of this scheme.
Several fire outbreaks have been reported and the police have assured of investigations. We are yet to get any forensic reports on the causes of these fires. Up to now no one has been apprehended.
Our mission and vision as a party are very clear. We want a better Zambia for all- and not just for UPND members but for every Zambian. We challenge the PF to address the high prices of mealie meal, high electricity tariffs, unemployment created by the PF, shortage of drugs in hospitals and corruption, than abusing the rights of citizens after failing to provide solutions.
Our message to the general party membership countrywide is stay calm. Victory is assured.
Mutale Nalumango
UPND National Chairperson.
The Fires are PF sponsored, only the blind followers of pf and those with Tonga hatred syndrome that can not see this. The real motive is to frame UPND in order deregister the party, just like the presidential motorcade ploy they arrested hh for, it was a setup they planned to put hh behind bars for not recognising lungu, they set the stage up that is why the police did not pull him off the road, they could have done that if in normal cases. It was well precalculated move knowing already the nation will easly believe that he did not give way ’cause he does not recognise lung.
Life experience
April 23, 2017 at 10:46 pm
Awe mwe, mu PF mwaliba ifipuba and those are the people the poor Edgar Lungu has kept as his government officials/ ministers, the likes of Bowman Lusambo. It’ s a disaster and I pity Edgar Lungu for that. Bowman Lusambo wishes Hakainde Hichilema dead, was HH created by Bowman Lusambo or Edgar Lungu, kwena ba PF muli mbwa and if Edgar Lungu cannot take any action against Bowman Lusambo’ s statement against HH, then Edgar Lungu has got a big problem in his head. Being an opposition leader does not mean enmity and if the PF takes it that way, then it’ s very unfortunate. We have got very wrong people at the helm of leadership in this country. The scenario is self explanatory that, that night when the police invaded HH ‘s home in a barbaric manner, had he come out of his house immediately, he was going to be killed right and then by the police through Edgar Lungu’ s command. Bowman Lusambo’ s statement speak volumes and there is no doubt that it has the blessing of Edgar Lungu.
Shebba Chimbele Tukamona
April 24, 2017 at 4:31 am
Dont pity Lungu, he is the leader of this murderous, thieving pack. He is just like Bowman or Kaizer Zulu, they are cut from the same material. They have nothing between their eyes. Their mission is to pluner and plunder the natioonal resources. Lungu sits with them to plan all these murderuos acts you are seeing in the country and after that he is sent to lie to people about development and all that other bullshit . Later in the evening, they gather, have a drink and laugh at the way they are lying and fooling zambians. SO please stop disassociating him from the rest..he is the mastermind and worst criminal Zambia has put into statehouse.
PM
April 24, 2017 at 7:34 am
But that’s the fact people who have been arrested ar upnd cadres. U want them to be PF cadre. ba UPND muli balubuli. u behave fimbifimbi. wat u should bear in mind is that the Republican President is Edgar Chagwa Lungu period.
KALITENTE
April 24, 2017 at 8:45 am
Where is GBM????????????
MU CHENDE
April 24, 2017 at 10:29 am
Edgar Chagwa Lungu is just a criminal who is hiding his inefficiency into dictatorship.The man is behind all these barbaric actions against the opposition.He is looting the national treasury, killing people imprisoning people on trumped up charges. God is watching all the evil actions he’s doing with his godfather Bwezani and other thugs like kamba, kaizer…. Their day will definitely come. We need to pray for them.
Keki
April 24, 2017 at 3:57 pm