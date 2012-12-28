My fiancee slept with his cousin
Help, hide my I’d. Am supposed to be getting married in May next year and I just discovered that my husband to be has slept with his cousin and was once pregnant for him and the mother to my fiancee being her aunt helped her abort, this was before we meet but I hear recently they slept together again.
I am confused please help should I go ahead or break the engagement before the bride price is fully paid because part of it has been paid already. Please people advice.
Better break this engagement before you pick up something deadly from him, especially that him and his cousin don’t even use protection. Who knows who else they are each sleeping with unprotected. Its better if you did not know about his recent past, now that you know you have no excuse to hang around unless you are desperately in need of marriage to anyone even a cheater.
MUNDA WAKALE SUVUTA KULIMA.EVEN IF YOU GET MARRIED HE WILL STILL GOING WITH YOUR HUSBAND ITS UP TO YOU TO DECIDE.
Please forget about this man altogether. He is worthless and irresponsible and devoid of moral let alone family values. He will not hesitate to sleep with any of your siblings given an opportunity they are together. Worse still he can propose to your mum, auntie etc. They say better alone than in bad company. Please dump this idiot.
