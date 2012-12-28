My fiancee slept with his cousin

Send to Mr James Mwape.

Help, hide my I’d. Am supposed to be getting married in May next year and I just discovered that my husband to be has slept with his cousin and was once pregnant for him and the mother to my fiancee being her aunt helped her abort, this was before we meet but I hear recently they slept together again.

I am confused please help should I go ahead or break the engagement before the bride price is fully paid because part of it has been paid already. Please people advice.