Mweka Guest House – Your home in our home

Mweka Guest House

Mweka Guest House is located in Zambia’s ‘sweet’ town – Mazabuka in Southern province, 120 kilometres from Lusaka. Mazabuka is home to Zambia Sugar, the country’s biggest Sugar plantation.

Mweka which is a combination of the names of the directors of the Guest House is located in Kaonga, a prime residential area in Mazabuka on Tenis Road, just a kilometre from the town centre.

Mweka Guest House offers quality accommodation – with double and twin beds.

The Guest House has also one family room. All the rooms are self-contained with air-conditioned and DSTV.

The Guest House offers conference facilities and has a restaurant.

Contact:

+260 953 817 441 / + 260 977 978 071 / +260 977 283 852 / +260 976 000 011

Email: [email protected]

