Mwaliteta in UTH after suffering seizures

Former Lusaka Province Minister Obvious Mwaliteta has been rushed to the University Teaching Hospital after experiencing convulsions.

Mwaliteta, who has been remanded at Lusaka Central Prison on an aggravated robbery charge since August last year, started convulsing in the afternoon until he was rushed to UTH around 15:30 hours, prison sources have revealed.

The Mast reports that a check at Chimbokaila found Prison warders aiding Mwaliteta into a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number PS 1029B in the company of his wife.

His daughters who stoodby watched as their father was being bundled into the waiting vehicle before it was pushed to start.

“It started last night. We are at UTH right now waiting to hear if he will be admitted; we know nothing yet,” the source said.