Mutati not joining PF – Nakacinda

The Felix Mutati-led MMD faction has described as malicious propaganda stories circulating in the media that the Minister of Finance will join the ruling PF.

National Secretary of the faction Raphael Nakacinda says speculations making rounds in the media are not only malicious but are meant to destruct members.

Nakacinda says Mutati is focused on doing his job as finance minister, adding that the party president was currently in Tanzania where he was representing Republican President Edgar Lungu.

He said his party will not be destructed by rumours and that the party will continue to encourage their President to diligently do his job for Zambians in the interest of the nation

Media reports have claimed that the MMD faction leader has been convinced to join the ruling PF after cadres from the ruling party petitioned the party Secretary General Davies Mwila to have the Finance Minister dismissed from government for allegedly using his position to mobilise the MMD in readiness for the 2021 .elections.