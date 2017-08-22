Mutati impressed with SA’s tax administration

Finance Minister Felix Mutati says Zambia has a lot to learn from the impressive Tax administration achievements of the South African government.
Mutati who is leading a delegation of officials from his Ministry and Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) on a study tour of the South African Tax Administration system says the study tour was cardinal as it has happened at a time when Zambia was preparing for its budget presentation in the next few weeks.
Mutati, who is accompanied by Permanent Secretary in charge of Budget and Economic Affairs Pamela Kabamba and ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda among other officials said Zambia was keen to learn how she could increase domestic taxi revenue by studying the South Africa taxi system which has managed to increase its domestic taxi revenue and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio for the benefit of its people.
Mutati was speaking at the office of the South African Minister of Finance and Treasury Malusi Gigaba in Pretoria when he paid a courtesy call on him.
He said the two countries need to learn from each other by implementing exchange programs between officers from the South African Revenue Authority Services (SARS) and the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).
The delegation is expected to conduct field studies of various Taxi Administration and Treasury institutions as well as Commerce and Trade aligned institutions.
How many study tours have Finance Ministry and ZRA undertaken before?
Uganda is also a model that has been around for a long time but Zambia has not taken interest. Our ZRA officials would rather keep the status quo for the benefit of their deep pockets. So much money has been spent on reforming the tax system but no tangible impact has been seen apart from 4*4s and ubiquitous computers that have not even improved customers welfare. People still have to travel twice to ZRA offices to get a Tax Registration Number when this could be done Online. You guys ought to be more serious. Minister Mutati please push those chaps around. They are so nice in your presence but not with inquisitive customers. Let all the traders in Kamwala, Cha Cha Cha, Freedom use machines that automatically record transactions with tax calculated. Those ZRA officers instead are bribed by traders to not use the automatic teller machines that would legitimately calculate tax. ACCC is fast asleep until the politicians give them a client to persecute for political reasons. What a system! And you expect our country to develop? Ruling parties continue to fear taxing so-called party cadres and supporters. That means some Zambians are deliberately “ring fenced” in the pursuit of tax collection. Of course only supporters of ruling parties are “ring fenced”. As long as you fail to collect revenue from every eligible Zambia for whatever strange reason you will be going to the IMF every year. Zambians are working every day and. are earning. Tax them fairly and they will comply. Only criminals, thieves and crooks hate paying tax. Some Zambians also oppose tax out of ignorance about how the government works. For many Zambians the discouraging factor is official corruption and unbecoming public behaviours of some party and government officials in their careless political statements about not giving development to areas that vote opposition. It is time to build and grow this country.
Real Patriot
August 22, 2017 at 10:54 pm
A 53 years old learning from a 21 years old …..hahahahahahaha!
kapola
August 24, 2017 at 11:55 am
