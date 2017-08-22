Mutati impressed with SA’s tax administration

Finance Minister Felix Mutati says Zambia has a lot to learn from the impressive Tax administration achievements of the South African government.

Mutati who is leading a delegation of officials from his Ministry and Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) on a study tour of the South African Tax Administration system says the study tour was cardinal as it has happened at a time when Zambia was preparing for its budget presentation in the next few weeks.

Mutati, who is accompanied by Permanent Secretary in charge of Budget and Economic Affairs Pamela Kabamba and ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda among other officials said Zambia was keen to learn how she could increase domestic taxi revenue by studying the South Africa taxi system which has managed to increase its domestic taxi revenue and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio for the benefit of its people.

Mutati was speaking at the office of the South African Minister of Finance and Treasury Malusi Gigaba in Pretoria when he paid a courtesy call on him.

He said the two countries need to learn from each other by implementing exchange programs between officers from the South African Revenue Authority Services (SARS) and the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).

The delegation is expected to conduct field studies of various Taxi Administration and Treasury institutions as well as Commerce and Trade aligned institutions.