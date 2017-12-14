Musicians’ body denounces Pilato’s ‘Koswe Mumpoto’

The Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) has denounced and distanced itself from Pilato’s hit song ‘Koswe Mumpoto’, branding it an abuse of freedom of expression using music.

In ‘Koswe Mumpoto’, which has gone viral and has dominated social media conversations since its release on Monday, Pilato decries the corruption and theft in government, likening it to the behavior of rats.

But ZAM president Njoya Tembo says while his Association encouraged its members and all artists to continue exercising their right to comment on social and political matters, Pilato’s song was meant to demean President Edgar lungu.

“The Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) would like to acknowledge that musicians across the world are important agents of change through the contents of their music, songs and personal character. Zambia, being a democracy, ZAM encourages its members and all artists to continue exercising their right to comment on social and political matters with full citizen responsibility, professional objectivity and mutual respect for everyone,” he said.

Tembo, a PF member who last had year applied for adoption for Feira constituency on the ruling party ticket, says although Pilato was not a member of ZAM, his association saw the need to state its views as it found the song to be too politically vindictive, judgmental and one that fostered character assassination, political hostility and division in the country.

“Despite Pilato not being our member, ZAM would like to make its official position on the song as it concerns our sector. In this regard, ZAM would like to disapprove of the latest song ‘Koswe Mumpoto’ done by Pilato as we deem it to be another abuse of freedom of expression using music. As it is very clear that the song in question is meant to demean the Head of State and President of Zambia, ZAM finds the song to be too politically vindictive, judgmental and one that fosters character assassination, political hostility and division in the country.”

Tembo stated music should never be used as a tool to propagate hate speech and bitterness but love and unity.

“ZAM believes that music should not at any given time be used as a tool to propagate hate speech, citizen hatred and bitterness. To the contrary, ZAM is of the view that, music is a tool to be used for promoting unity, love, peace and oneness in the spirit of ’ONE ZAMBIA, ONE NATION!’ This is in reference to Page 44 of our Strategic Plan and I quote,” ZAM and its members, through music, can play an important role as positive change-agents in Zambia by commenting on social issues and raising awareness in such areas as politics, health, education, and gender issues, and spur action for positive change.”

He stated that it was regrettable and unfortunate that the ‘Koswe Mumpoto’ song was once again against the core values of his Association, an association Pilato is not part of.

“The last time Pilato did a similar song, ZAM distanced itself even against a background were some sectors condemned us. However, we were happy to have learnt that Pilato demonstrated some level of maturity and responsibility by openly apologizing to President Edgar C. Lungu and the first family. However, it is regrettable and unfortunate that Pilato’s current song is once more against the core values of ZAM and does not help to steer positive change in society apart from being too politically malicious, defamatory and hostile. Therefore, ZAM would like to both denounce and distance itself again from this song and only believe that in due course, Pilato will find the right Christian and democratic reasons to openly apologize as he has done before,” Tembo stated.

