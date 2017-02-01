Murdered Lusaka businessman Malambo’s funeral procession

Lusaka Prominent Business man who was murdered early hours of Monday by a girlfriend will be buried on Thursday at the family farm in Nega Nega, Mazabuka.

According to the funeral programme made available to Zambian Eye, the funeral procession starts this morning with a Church service at the late is residence in Rhodespark, Lusaka.

09:00hrs – Body leaves Ideal Funeral Palour after Postmoterm for Church Service.

10:00hrs – Church Service at late Official Residence in Chaholi Road Rhodes Park

12:00hrs – Body leaves for Reeves’s final resting Place in Nega Nega Mazabuka (Family Farm) where it will lay in State tomorrow for burial on Thursday 09:00hrs.

Malambo 48 among other businesses owned Auto Force and was building a multi-million shopping mall in his home town, Choma in Southern province.

He was stabbed on his back by his Girlfriend Shabu Binos after a quarrel. She then rushed him to Hilltop hospital where he died after 10 minutes.

Some people have described his death as a great story with bad ending.