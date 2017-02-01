Murdered Lusaka businessman Malambo’s funeral procession

Lusaka Prominent Business man who was murdered early hours of Monday by a girlfriend will be buried on Thursday at the family farm in Nega Nega, Mazabuka.
According to the funeral programme made available to Zambian Eye, the funeral procession starts this morning with a Church service at the late is residence in Rhodespark, Lusaka.
09:00hrs – Body leaves Ideal Funeral Palour after Postmoterm for Church Service.
10:00hrs – Church Service at late Official Residence in Chaholi Road Rhodes Park
12:00hrs – Body leaves for Reeves’s final resting Place in Nega Nega Mazabuka (Family Farm) where it will lay in State tomorrow for burial on Thursday 09:00hrs.
Malambo 48 among other businesses owned Auto Force and was building a multi-million shopping mall in his home town, Choma in Southern province.
He was stabbed on his back by his Girlfriend Shabu Binos after a quarrel. She then rushed him to Hilltop hospital where he died after 10 minutes.
Some people have described his death as a great story with bad ending.
Sad
musa
February 1, 2017 at 8:18 am
SURGICALLY THAT LOOKS LIKE A PUNCTURE WOUND. COMMON WITH KNIVES. WITH MORE MEDIAL DIRECTION THIS MOST LIKELY PERFORATED THE RIGHT LUNG POSTERIORLY, THE PERICARDIAL SAC AND STRAIGHT INTO THE RIGHT AND LEFT VENTRICLES OF THE HEART. THE RESULT IS MASSIVE HAEMOPERICARDIUM AND EFFUSION IN THE LUNG CAUSING CARDIOPULMONARY EMBARRASSMENT AND EVENTUALLY DEATH. THIS CAN NEVER BE ACCIDENTAL. THE LADY IS A MURDERER. AND MAY THE SOUL OF OUR DEAR BROTHER REST IN PEACE.
I USED TO BUY SPARES FOR MY CAR FROM ONE OF HIS SHOPS ALONG FREEDOM WAY IN LUSAKA.
Chisenga
February 1, 2017 at 11:26 am
But the wound is on the right side, sir.
HH azinama!
February 1, 2017 at 11:45 pm
A LONG KNIFE DIRECTED MEDIALLY CAN PENETRATE THE MEDIASTINUM AND CAUSE INJURIES IN THE LEFT LIKE THE TRAJECTORY OF A BULLET.
Chisenga
February 2, 2017 at 7:00 am
The work of uncultured coloured girl from Chisekese a small siding near Monze town. Chisekese is infested with coloured families of Vilakuzis, Binoses, Conhills and Martiboys (Vera Chilubas’ alleged boyfriend’s family).
James Dick
February 1, 2017 at 1:43 pm
He has died like a common fool. Like David mourned Abner who was killed by Joab outside the gate, today I cry for a similar death of my name sake and a brother Malambo dying at the hands of a prostitute. It’s painful and shameful.
He was among the few that were helping the economy to move on regardless of poor policies by government on local investors.
We will miss his services. He has gone kumuya banji in a bad way.
Mainza
February 1, 2017 at 4:02 pm
Your eulogy and lamentation was good up until it went political. Do we always have to politicize every issue, sure?
HH azinama!
February 1, 2017 at 11:51 pm
10 minutes is sufficient to relieve a tension pneumothorax( air escaping from a punctured lung into the thoracic cavity) causing severe hypoxia, circulatory failure and death in minutes. Early recognition and a high index of suspicion is the hallmark of successful treatment
webman
February 1, 2017 at 5:42 pm
I THINK THAT IS A POSSIBILITY.
Chisenga
February 2, 2017 at 7:06 am
No ambulance service in the capital city!!
Our priorities should be reviewed!
A nation is judged by the way it treats its citizens!
Sad, really sad and painful!
Leadership is a serious matter
February 1, 2017 at 10:25 pm
Fellow Zambians who live in Lusaka, although UTH has a bad medical reputation due to many years of underfunding by governments, it is the only hospital that can handle surgical and medical emergencies as most of the specialists work there and are on call duty to attend to such serious emergencies. Please do not take such cases to private hospitals because they are only suitable for cold cases or planned operations not emergency cases. If Malambo was taken to UTH he may have had a chance to be saved.
Zambian Doctor
February 2, 2017 at 7:30 am
Very sad and painful indeed losing a gallant young man like this, for sure if Reeves was rushed to UTH he would have survived but because the prosecute girl
wanted Reeves to die she did not care of serving his life though she pretended
to take him to Hill Top Hospital. Let the law be enforced on this criminal woman
and all those had a hand of killing Reeves.
Very painful indeed. he was a brother and a friend that one can depend on in
time of happiness and sadness Reeves was a good young man that I came across in
my life. MHSRIP. I will really miss your wonderful friendship.
Sister Grace
February 4, 2017 at 3:08 am