Munkombwe out of hospital

Former Southern province minister Daniel Munkombwe has been discharged from Milpark hospital in South Africa. The veteran politician will be heading to Zambia this weekend.

He was evacuated to South Africa on November 2, 2017 after spending a week at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka.

Vice president Inonge Wina, UPND president Hakainde Hichilema, Health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and many other prominent figures visited the old man while admitted at UTH.

UPND vice president Geoffrey Mwamba also visited him both at UTH and Milpark Hospital.

Daniel Munkombwe is one of the few politicians who have served in five successful governments since independence.

President Lungu ordered the ministry of health to evacuate him to south Africa for further treatment .