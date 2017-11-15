Mumba Yachi deported

The Department of Immigration has deported Mumba Yachi on grounds that the celebrated folk musician’s presence and conduct are likely to pose a danger to peace and good order in Zambia.

Mumba Yachi, whose real name is Shadrick Tshite Mukenge, was on Monday convicted of two counts of obtaining a green Zambian national registration card and passport when he was fully aware that both his parents are Congolese. He was fined K10,000 and paid on the same day.

But the immigration department yesterday deported the 31-year-old artiste along with 15 other illegal immigrants.

Immigration public relations officer Namati Nshinka announced in a statement today that the department on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 removed 16 illegal immigrants and effected one deportation.

“Those removed include fifteen (15) Congolese in Lusaka and one (01) Pakistani in Ndola. The deportation was that of a Congolese musician, Tshite Mukenge, popularly known as Mumba Yachi. Tshite Mukenge (31) was deported under a warrant signed by the Minister of Home Affairs as there were reasonable grounds to believe that his presence and conduct in Zambia were likely to be a danger to peace and good order,” Nshinka stated.

“This is in accordance with section 39(2) of the Immigration and Deportation Act number 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia. Tshite Mukenge was on Monday, November 13, 2017 convicted on two counts. In the first count of knowingly making a representation he knew to be false in a material particular for the purpose of obtaining a passport contrary to section 23 (1) (a) of the Passports Act 2016 of the Laws of Zambia, he was sentenced to pay a fine of K6,000 or in default six (06) months simple imprisonment. In the second count of knowingly making representations he knew to be false for the purpose of obtaining a Green Zambian National Registration Card (NRC), he was sentenced to pay a fine of K4,000 or in default six (06) months simple imprisonment. He paid the fines on the same day.”