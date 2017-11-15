Mugabe under house arrest but he is well – President Zuma

South African President Jacob Zuma, who is SADC Chairperson, has disclosed that he has spoke to embattled Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

He also said that although President Mugabe said he was well, he expressed concern that he was confined to his State House since Monday

“I spoke to President Robert Mugabe in the morning. He said he was confined to his home. This and the political situation in Zimbabwe is of grave concern to us as SADC” South Africa President Jacob Zuma and SADC Chairperson.

President Zuma has also called for calm and restraint in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe Defense Force has taken over power in Zimbabwe in a culmination of a Coup de Tat that has been brewing since Saturday. Officials including Minister of Finance, Ignatius Chembo have been arrested.

Others such as new Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi have sought refuge in South Africa.