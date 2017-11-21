Mugabe to hold talks with his Successor – Army Commander

The Head of the Army General Constantine Chiwenga has just addressed the nation in Zimbabwe after their meeting again with President Robert Mugabe after he refused to step down even after his party sacked him.
General Chiwenga says President Mugabe has agreed to meet Emmerson Mnangagwa the man he sacked as his Vice president who is now being positioned to be his successor.
Ba Robert G. Mugabe baleya without democracy attached to his life. Museveni of Uganda, Kabila of DRC and that guy, Kagame of Luanda and our own Edgar Lungu should reflect and respect constitutions. Constitutions are there to change bad leaders but these Presidents seem comfortable to change their constitutions so as to remain in power. Shame.
Mainza
November 21, 2017 at 6:40 am
So, God has not yet said to Mugabe ‘Come, my son!’
M.M.
November 21, 2017 at 9:45 am