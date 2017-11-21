Mugabe steps down

Long-serving Zimbabwean leader Robert Gabriel Mugabe has finally resigned. Mugabe’s resignation was confirmed by the Speaker of the Zimbabwean Parliament Jacob Mudenda a while ago.
The 93-year-old liberation hero resigned through a letter to the speaker where he stated that he was stepping down to allow for a smooth transition of power. News of Mugabe’s resignation has been met by jubilant scenes in the nation’s capital Harare.
Earlier, Zimbabwe’s parliament had begun formal proceedings to impeach Mugabe, with its speaker announcing to the house that a motion to remove the President from office had been brought forward by the war veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa and seconded by an opposition politician.
The full motion was expected to accuse Mugabe of allowing his wife to “usurp” his position, and of being too old to effectively carry out his duties.
Mugabe had previously refused to resign despite last week’s military takeover, and days of protests.
He has been in power since the country’s independence from Britain in 1980.
Welcome to best sex dating site http://wantsdate.com
Marlassa
November 21, 2017 at 4:31 pm
Zim is free again!!! The people of Zimbabwe have spoken… Never take people for granted. WARNING to Muse7 and other mulayaya leaders you time is coming
Pearstar
November 21, 2017 at 4:32 pm
Finally a new era begins in Zimbabwe.. It is a pity that the ending for Mugabe has been so unceremonious. What a shame . One thing for certain is that he at one time served his country well but then greed from a woman ‘ s desires for endless wealth and luxiouries has costed him his honor and dignity .
Mike
November 21, 2017 at 4:35 pm
This should be a lesson to all dictators in africa
RB
November 21, 2017 at 4:52 pm
People’s power!! Tin pot dictators watch out!!
Nzimu
November 21, 2017 at 5:00 pm
Mugabe is an old man who has past the reasoning age.
He did that more than ten years ago all was left was living in his own world.
nshilimubemba
November 21, 2017 at 6:16 pm