Mugabe makes first public appearance since military takeover

Embattled Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has been seen in public for the first time since Wednesday after a reported takeover by the country’s defense forces.

President Mugabe was seen officiating at a graduation ceremony at Zimbabwean Open University today.

The development comes a day after Mugabe met with the army commander and South African envoys.

He arrived at a university graduation ceremony in Harare in his first public appearance since the eruption of political upheaval as a result of tensions after the leader had fired his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, who enjoys military support, last week.

Mugabe’s first public appearance comes just a day after state-run Zimbabwe Herald newspaper released photos of the president meeting with South African envoys and army commander Constantino Chiwenga, who earlier this week had threatened to “step in” in the conflict and called on the president to stop the “purge” in the ruling party.

According to South African media, the talks were aimed at finding a solution to the turmoil.

South African President Jacob Zuma, who was previously contacted Mugabe while he had been “confined to his home but said that he was fine,” has commented on the talks, saying that the situation in Zimbabwe “very shortly will be becoming clear.”