Mugabe enters closed-door meeting with generals

Zimbabwe’s state-run Herald newspaper says President Robert Mugabe has gone into a closed-door meeting with the military generals who put him under house arrest days ago.

It’s been two hours since the state broadcaster said Mugabe was expected to address the country on live TV. An official close to the talks on Mugabe’s departure says the president is resigning after 37 years in power.

Zimbabweans have been stunned and then exhilarated by the downfall of the world’s oldest head of state, who had vowed to rule until death. He has been increasingly isolated since the military stepped in, with tens of thousands demonstrating Saturday in the capital for his departure.

The ruling party’s Central Committee on Sunday told Mugabe to resign as president by noon Monday or face impeachment – Associated Press / ABC News