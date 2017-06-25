Motorists in Choma, Kalomo threaten to expose corrupt traffic cops mounting illegal road blocks

Some motorists operating between Kalomo and Choma have come together in a bid to expose corrupt traffic officers in the two districts who have become a menace stealing money from unsuspecting road users.

They claim that despite several warnings from police command in the province, some traffic officers between Choma and Kalomo have continued getting bribes from motorists while using their private cars for Police work.

Motorists from Kalomo reveal that some traffic officers are mounting road blocks along some feeder roads going to Chikanta and Namwianga areas, while Choma motorists claim that the officers were mounting roadblocks along the Pangwe-Popota road about 10kilometres from the main Lusaka-Livingstone road where motorists are being threatened, victimized and robbed of their money especially those using canter trucks.

“As motorists we have decided to take action on our own and we have decided to work together to expose these corrupt officers since their Command and other security wings such as the ACC and Government have failed to get rid of corrupt officers,” a motorist told this reporter.

The motorists further revealed that the officers were collecting money from motorists without issuing receipts as is required by law.

They have since resolved to start taking pictures of the corrupt officers hiding in the bush and using private cars so that the public can be made aware of the thieves in police uniforms. They have also called on fellow motorists to move with camera phones.

Last week, provincial police commissioner Bonny Kapeso ordered traffic police officers to stop using private cars for government operations.