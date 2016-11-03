Mothers Must never die

scene is engraved in my mind, like it occurred yesterday. It was early 2000. I was 19 years old and I had just left my parents home in Kitwe. I travelled to Lusaka in pursuit of a lifelong dream. Plans where to acquire a qualification as a precursor to a steady career.
Thus, a day before applying for enrolment to study at Evelyn Hone College, mom phoned me and this is how our conversation went: “Hello! What course are you choosing tomorrow?” she inquired. “Accounts or marketing, mom,” I replied. I must admit that it was the first time I recall telling mom about those two programs as my principal career choices.
Being a heeding mother, she let me talk and afterward, she remarked: “As far as I know, you have always wanted to be a journalist since childhood. Please my son do not be misled. What you should know is that you can be successful in any career, so long as you have the passion and satisfaction, and never forget that God ordains our destiny, not man. So tomorrow, go and apply to study journalism because that has been your passion.” Certainly, the next morning I did precisely as I was guided.
For a minute, I wondered why mom had been so enthusiastic about my career choice. Then I recollected how she identified and nurtured my talents and hobbies right from first grade and by third grade, mom already knew I was bewitched with politics and current affairs. From that instant onwards, my pastime was used up reading newspapers and watching news. She trained me to read anything I could possibly lay my hands on i.e. glossy magazines, novels etc. To this day, her words still reverberate: “…for you to be a good journalist, you gat to be good in English, and to be good in English you gat to read and read, and read.” The reminiscence, made me grasp her intense love and sacrifice just to ensure that I attain my aspiration.
Well, with mom’s help, I accomplished my studies and got a job. But it’s what mom did, seven years after I got my first pay cheque that made me shed tears, recount the lessons she taught me, and her devoted sacrifices. It was on September 30, 2011. I had just taken the oath of office, as Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations. That evening mom buzzed: “Congratulations Mr. Chellah! I bet you now know that mother knows best. Where would you be today if you had become an accountant or marketer because Presidents don’t hire accountants or marketers to speak on their behalf?” she joked, in a tone beautified with a naughty laughter. As I listened to her, I felt a lump on my throat, and whilst fighting off tears, I answered in an emotional voice: “You are right mom, thank you.” Such is the extent to which mothers go just to secure our future.
Comrades, my mom is no more, but my question for those whose mothers are alive is, have you honored your mom for her sacrifices in raising you? Thank God I acknowledged, and showed my deep sense of gratitude and appreciation to mom for her love, care and sacrifice, till she breathed her last. Always remember that to push a parent to a point of tears due to neglect, is inviting a curse upon your life. “Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the LORD your God is giving you” (Exodus 20:12). This is the only commandment accompanied with a promise – if we honor our parents, we will experience God’s abundant blessings.
LONG LIVE MOTHERS!
Wow,well spoken Mr Chellah.
nelson chimbila
November 3, 2016 at 8:49 am
you’re a constant in the zambian poverty equation. you’re part of the PF rot that has brought misery on this country. we’ll never forget!!!
juicy vagina
November 3, 2016 at 9:00 am
George,you’ve now remembered God,stop crying just go and seek employment from Chagwa.
MK
November 3, 2016 at 9:35 am
LONG LIVE OUR MOTHERS….THANK FOR A GREAT ARTICLE
FELICITY RWIZI
November 3, 2016 at 10:24 am
well spoken Mr. challah, I cherish my parents more than anything, there my second God!!!!
clive
November 3, 2016 at 2:15 pm
Thanks for that man so inspiring it is..much love to all the mothers out there
kay
November 3, 2016 at 6:21 pm
Spot on, my young brother George; the past is gone, remember the good(the bad lives after men [incl women], but the good is oft interred with their bones – Shakespeare).I just came back from Petauke to have another look at the place where my mother and my dad rest(1996 and 1997). God planned that our families live on; mine live on and I have to go back to refurbish the tombstones as, ten years on, some of the the inscriptions have fallen off. The “falling off” has given me a chance to ‘amend’ the original inscriptions, update them and make them get up and come ALIVE and remain standing. On this occasion a thousand kudos to my mother, Nelia Kaluba Mwanza! A great piece George; stay well. Godfrey Miyanda///
Godfrey Miyanda
November 4, 2016 at 3:34 am
George that is so true…………..mother knows best!!! You can’t compare anything with a mother’s love.
MpunduMuwowo
November 4, 2016 at 7:34 am
Sir George,
Thank you so much for the timely reminder. Sure & Stedfast. God bless you.
Frank
November 4, 2016 at 12:45 pm
Well Said and so very true, thanks.
Salome Chembo
November 7, 2016 at 9:09 am
Well said George. I thank you for this article… My hubby is so caring to his mother and sometimes it would irritate me now i understand that for him to be were he is now his mum had a great input. Thank you.. you have helped me understand a mother and son`s love. Iam a mother and i would not want my son to neglect me. THANK YOU
Bana Lulu
November 7, 2016 at 3:33 pm
Mr Chellah thank you so much lovely article l pray many will read it, especially our directionless youths who do not know the importance of being spoken to by there mothers. I thank God that my mother was my besty. Its 17 yrs ago when she went up yonder but seems like yesterday. l loved her and still love and miss her so much.
NaNkumbu
November 7, 2016 at 5:00 pm
well spoken mr chella
davd
November 8, 2016 at 1:44 pm
Great article Mr. Chella. Your article left me with a lump in my throat. Here is my long but sweet story. I lost my dad at age of six. My mother became a victim of property grabbing. We were sent to the village with nothing but a promise that the luggage will follow later. It never happened. I am now 52 years old & my mom is 73 years old. My mother told us what had happened & cautioned me not to hate my aunt who denied us what was rightfully ours. Mind you it was not all my dad’s relatives who were involved but just this one aunt. Another aunt took me and my sisters in and brought us up through hardships.
As I write, my aunt has gone further to build her house on the same plot where my late dad had built his retirement house. I avoided fighting over this plot with my aunt, instead I bought another plot where i have settled my mother & am looking after my her very well. Mother knows best indeed!! Aunt thought we would not grow up one day!!
gertrude
November 8, 2016 at 2:43 pm
Really touching and indeed good reminder.
Benet Size Mwale.
Benet.Size Mwale
November 9, 2016 at 3:24 pm
Soo toughing, well spoken Mr. Challah.I love my mother dearly though she late, i miss her encouragements and mentor ship.
SOLOMON BIMBE
November 10, 2016 at 6:27 am
Are you trying to change into a noble guy now when not too long ago you were so incest with money just like chimpanzee Amos chanda is behaving.
Observer
November 11, 2016 at 11:35 am
Lamentations of a broken man, a thief and a liar. His mother is turning in her grave hearing this rubbish. baGeorge, when you were at state house you didn’t see us Zambian’s as your equal, you were full of yourself and i doubt if the mother you are crying for now ever received a Ngwee from you. Now that you are suffering am sure you wish you had done that accounts course instead that you now seem to despise and perhaps that would give more job opportunities in your hour of need.
Lesson learnt, nothing is forever my dear. Everything has a crack in it that’s how light gets in “Leonard Cohen.
Buluya
November 13, 2016 at 7:57 pm
In the land of plenty water a fool dies of thirst. Mr Chellah u have touche my heart with this article. only them that are wise enough will see the importance and reason of putting up such a great thought. to them that look only on the negative side of one’s life will never see a blessing even when it is set before their two eyes.
Long live Mothers indeed
Madalitso Mtongo Phiri
November 15, 2016 at 11:21 am
Ndeloleshafye…….nokumfwa.
Chanda Chiboboka
November 24, 2016 at 3:03 pm
THANKS MR CHELLAH FOR THE WONDERFULL MESSAGE,WELL ATICULATED.
CHRISPIN PHIRI
November 29, 2016 at 6:16 am
A good article , George ….save your name is a spent force, tainted. Wish you submitted under a pseudo.
Thank you, Matador Hot Contender to BB, 2016
Matador
December 7, 2016 at 8:06 pm
George that is great and an always timely advice. I still have my Mum and she lives with me in my house. Sometimes I feel it is a difficult task especially that my other siblings dont seem to care (but I know they do). And she can be difficult sometimes as every person can be and as always she continues to assume the role of mother. To her I am still the son and she is the mother. But today, your article has made me look at my mother with renewed love and comittment. I remeber how she sacrificed for the all 8 of us. 5 first boys and 3 girls. She fended for us and even today prays for each one of the 6 of us now alive. Thanks George, God bless you for your word to all of us
Tesford Mumba
January 5, 2017 at 9:14 am