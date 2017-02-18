Morocco King begins 3-day visit Zambia

The King of Morocco, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, will visit Zambia from 19th to 21st February, 2017, as part of his official tour of the country.

This is according to a press statement below released today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Honourable Harry Kalaba, MP, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Zambia, would like to inform the nation that, at the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, will undertake a State Visit to the Republic of Zambia from 19th to 21st February, 2017.

The Visit to Zambia by His Majesty the King, which is part of the King’s five nation African tour, is the first to be undertaken by a Monarch of the Kingdom of Morocco to this country.

The purpose of the visit is to consolidate and review the existing warm relations between Zambia and Morocco by deepening economic cooperation and trade partnerships in key areas of development for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

During the Visit, Zambia and Morocco are expected to sign several Agreements in different sectors, aimed at enhancing economic integration and intra-regional trade, as well as promoting greater complementarities in national economic strategies.

The Honourable Minister would like to emphasise that the private sector is a key contributor in alleviating poverty as it provides various economic opportunities in any given society and compliments Government’s efforts aimed at improving the economy through diversification and enhancing inclusive economic growth and job creation. During the visit, the Zambian Government has facilitated a Business Forum that is being spearheaded by the Zambia Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI), the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA), the Zambia Federation Employers (ZFE) and the Moroccan General Confederation of Entrepreneurs (CGEM).

The Business Forum which took place on Saturday, 18th February, 2017, has drawn participation of high ranking business leaders and CEOs of private companies from both Zambia and Morocco, providing a unique and viable networking platform which will enhance private sector engagement as well as the establishment of trade links between the the two countries.

Dorcas Ilunga Chileshe

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER