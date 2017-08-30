Mopani, CEC power standoff resolved

The standoff between Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) regarding electricity tariffs has come to an end after an agreement was reached that will see the resumption of normal power supply to the mining company today.
According to a statement issued by State House spokesperson Amos Chanda, government has facilitated the agreement between the two, which will be amicably concluded over an agreed period of six weeks.
Chanda says during the same period, Mopani and government will also conclude other outstanding matters on Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds and transfer pricing disputes.
“Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) have reached an agreement that will lead to the resumption of power supply to the mine today. The agreement which has been facilitated by government is to be amicably concluded between MCM and CEC over an agreed period of six (6) weeks. During the same period, Mopani and Government will also conclude other outstanding matters on Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds and transfer pricing disputes,” Chanda stated.
“The Minister of Finance Hon. Felix Mutati, the Minister of Energy Hon. David Mabumba and the Minister of Mines, Hon. Christopher Yaluma facilitated the Mopani-CEC talks that went on late into the night in Lusaka on 29th August 2017.”
Chanda stated that Mopani would inform labour unions that there was no cause for panic as all disputes were being addressed.
“Mopani will today inform Labour Unions that negotiations are taking place in good faith and therefore there was no cause for panic. All other matters incidental to the power impasse will be addressed by Mopani management. Glencore Limited directors, the owners of Mopani were represented by Mr Telis Mistakidis who flew in from Geneva, whilst CEC was led by Chief Executive Officer Mr Owen Silavwe.”
Chanda also disclosed that President Edgar Lungu had earlier in the day met Glencore directors to discuss the situation at Mopani.
On August 11, CEC restricted power supply to Mopani from 190 MegaWatts to 94 MegaWatts saying the mine did not want to pay the revised tariffs. Negotiations between the two institutions failed forcing Mopani to announce that they would retrench 4,700 workers.
Gudnews
Jimmy shaba
August 30, 2017 at 3:15 pm
In PF regime under the leadership of his excellency the president ECL we deliver we deliver as per our party manifesto and campaign, not just hoping for 2021 elections victory and bust swinging in a dead pride on number of polling stations. In PF We walk the talk “SELA TUBOMBEKO”.
Vichitika
August 30, 2017 at 4:15 pm
Mr President Sir well done and thank you for saving the jobs of the workers .However Sir , this incident was an eye opener to the Zambian people that Mopani does not mean well for this country . Sir the only way to secure our Zambia interest is by government increasing its shareholding to 51% in all the mines. Countries in the Gulf region have used their God given resource to develop their own countries. For example , Saudi Arabia, quatar,Dubai , UAE
. It’s time the government looked for other investors who are willing to come in at 49% .
It’s a bold and painful decision to make but it is necessary because copper is a depleting asset which won’t be there forever.It is our God given resource that we must use to develop our own country and not foreigners countries.
God bless you Mr President.
Mike
August 31, 2017 at 3:59 am
This truly explains that , these guys are ripping off Zambia if they can still fail to pay the power they use.
They need to be investigated thoroughly without wasting time they know Zambia is a weak spot to easily steal.
There must be something deeper than we can see Zambia must wake Up .
nshilimubemba
August 31, 2017 at 8:13 pm
Give them the money you used for elections
nick
September 1, 2017 at 7:07 am
I have always maintained that Mopani(Glencore) are a crooked lot. PF have learnt a bitter lesson. We need to protect our miners.
muntungwa
September 1, 2017 at 7:32 am
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find
It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 5, 2017 at 3:38 pm
Useful information. Lucky me I discovered your site accidentally, and I’m surprised
why this accident did not came about in advance!
I bookmarked it.
education loans
September 6, 2017 at 4:19 pm
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just
your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything.
Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great pictures or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this
website could definitely be one of the most beneficial in its niche.
Fantastic blog!
camgirls.studio
September 7, 2017 at 1:09 am
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Perfectly written!
greatest real estate
September 7, 2017 at 1:08 pm