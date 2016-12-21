Monze returns over K3 Million CDF to Treasury

Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has expressed shock to learn that over K3 Million Constituency Development Funds (CDF), for 2012 and 2013 for Monze District, has been returned to the treasury.

Kanyama says it is sad that the money was returned due to prolonged delays by the council to utilize the funds for various projects in the three constituencies.

He says it is disappointing that funds meant for development can be returned to the treasury, when people are wallowing in abject poverty due to inefficiency at the council.

Kanyama adds that what is happening in Monze should not spread to other districts, saying the story makes sad reading.

During the recent District Development Coordinating Committee (DDCC) meeting held in Monze, Council Secretary Lynda Mapara told the members that the withdraw of the money was due to unnecessary delays by the local authority to utilize the funds to complete various projects under CDF in the District.

Similarly, the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy Monze Philistine wing, says it is unfortunate that opposition councillors failed to utilise CDF funds on political grounds.

MMD redneck Obert Mweene, says citizens should stand up and criticise opposition councillors who are causing the poor to continue suffering by not using the money just because the want to paint the President as a failure.

Mweene has since challenged councillors in Monze never to condemn or blame President Edgar Lungu on anything, because they are the ones causing suffering in the district and not the head of state.

He says Monze district will continue to grapple in poverty if selfish politicians are allowed to occupy office.