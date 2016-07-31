Monze Relax Guest House – a home away from home

  • Our front desk
  • Relax Guest House - Monze
    Relax Guest House - Monze
    Bed, Breakfast and Free wifi internet

Relax Guest House in Monze situated on Plot DF 1236, within the town centre, just after the rail crossing on ZCA Road offers accommodation and with breakfast.

The Guest House offers a calm environment in a home-set up to ensure your stay is as good as at your home. Relax Guest House offers free wifi to ensure you have internet connection through out your stay.
Guests can enjoy the on-site restaurant. The Restaurant offers Traditional Zambian Cuisine, Western and Oriental which are saved in the Restaurant. Room services is available.

Relax Guest House offers a wide range of rooms all self-contained with DTSV, Fridge and air-conditioned.

Relax Guest House has a lounge with a DSTV screen and out door seating area for Guests to relax after a busy day.

Game viewingThe Guest House managment ensures that your stay is comfortable. The Guest House also arranges visits to Tourists Sites, the nearest being Lonchivar National Park for game viewing.

The Lodge also offers Conference facilities.

Relax Guest House, a home away from home is just a place to stay when you are not at home.

Make reservation or booking by calling +260 964 903 393, +260 955 759 015 or +260 977 368 542 or email – [email protected]

You can also follow us on facebook by liking our page. Click here.

  1. The place is decent and the rooms are clean. I spent a week here.

    clericuzio
    August 28, 2015 at 6:01 pm
    Reply

  2. I like the place because of the free WiFi-its a quiet place -i like it.

    fredrick mabele
    September 25, 2015 at 8:28 am
    Reply

    • Thank you very much

      kayombo
      December 18, 2015 at 2:57 pm
      Reply

