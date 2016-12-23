Monze MMD back Lungu’s stance on councillor’s salaries

The opposition Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) in Monze district of Southern Province has welcomed pronouncements by Republican President Edgar Lungu to revise councillors salaries in the country.

MMD Redneck Obert Mweene says it is encouraging that President Lungu wants to revise councillors salaries.

Mweene however reasons that there is need for political parties in the country to award all those who sacrificed during the campaign period this year.

He says there are a lot of people who sacrificed just to ernsure that their political parties, do well during General elections.

Mweene says President Lungu should demand for a list of all people who helped the Patriot Front to win the August 11 elections in all districts, before increasing salaries of councillors.

He says there are a lot of ordinary figures in society who were ready to die just because of politics, adding that all political parties should award such characters.

He has since expressed hope that all names of people who played critical roles during August 11 elections, will be submitted to respective political parties for possible recognition.